Laura Adler describes how Google’s HR department reckons with #MeToo in “After the Walkout.” After more than a fifth of Google’s global workforce exited their offices (20,000 people in all), to protest how the company handled Andy Rubin’s sexual harassment case, corporations like Google have attempted to appease their employees by implementing old-fashioned human resource policies, which stem from the bureaucratic tool kit tech companies once rejected. However, Alder argues, “Policies like the ones Google is putting in place may be ineffective at best, and at worst may entrench gender inequality.”

In “Choreographing the Whirlwind,” Sam Adler-Bell examines how twelve young activists forced a bold idea into the mainstream of the Democratic Party. Adler-Bell studied the strategy of grassroots climate organization, Sunrise Movement, and found that the leaders were able to garner such widespread support once they shifted the focus of their organization away from structure and, instead, towards the moment of the “whirlwind.” This term, which was coined by the organizer Nick von Hoffman, “evokes something essential and visceral about what it feels like to be involved in a wave of political upheaval. The whirlwind disorients, defies gravity, upends things and leaves them in a new place.”



Additional information about the March issue is included below.



[FEATURES]



In “Passive Resistance,” Mychal Denzel Smith analyzes the Resistance, the ubiquitous term for all manner of anti-Trump activity and emotion, and questions whether it is really a movement at all, or simply a form of branding for the most benign type of opposition. As Smith explains, “While there has been opposition to the most odious parts of [Trump’s] political agenda, what has truly animated the Resistance is disdain for Trump’s character.” If the Resistance is to show itself as a true movement, one worthy of the name it carries and more meaningful to the people who are participating, Smith argues, “it needs to find a definition and purpose beyond Trump.”



Over the course of a number of exclusive interviews with Maria Butina, before and after her arrest, as well as with Paul Erickson and George O’Neill, James Bamford explores the case against Butina—and why that case may be crumbling before our eyes. In “The Spy Who Wasn’t,” Bamford, who made waves with his exclusive 2014 interview with Edward Snowden, chronicles the story of how the young Russian gun rights enthusiast may have fallen victim to prosecutorial overreach on a grand scale. “Without evidence of espionage, money laundering, passing cash to the Trump campaign, violating Russian sanctions, or any other crime,” Bamford reports, prosecutors have fallen back on “rarely used” McCarthy-era espionage legislation to prosecute Butina.



In “The Crime of Parenting While Poor,” Kathryn Joyce acknowledges that the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), New York City’s child welfare agency, has a reputation for unjustly targeting low-income families of color, and wonders whether it has any chance of changing. While ACS has executed new initiatives through pilot programs that could have a far-reaching impact on how child welfare is protected, Joyce claims that in order for government policies to change, society must undergo a transformation in how it thinks about the problem: it must give up the “Social Darwinist conviction that the wealthy are most deserving because they are wealthy, and the only reason poor people are poor is because of some personal flaw.”

[BOOKS & THE ARTS]