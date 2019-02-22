The question is whether the public will listen. Once widely accused of spoiling a presidential election that led to two wars, the Green Party has been mostly relegated to a political punchline, thanks in part to the foibles of its former leader Jill Stein. Now, the Green New Deal—which helped to differentiate the eco-socialists Greens from the Democrats—has been coopted. The Democrats are even warming to socialist ideas. So does America even need a Green Party anymore? Or does America need it now more than ever?



The Green Party barely registered notice in 1996 when it fielded its first presidential candidate, who only made it onto the ballot in 22 states. But four years later, nominee Ralph Nader qualified in 43 states and won about 2.7 percent of the popular vote nationwide. Because he drew 95,000 votes in Florida, the famously decisive state in that election, he was accused of handing the presidency to George W. Bush. Nader and his supporters—among others—reject the argument that he spoiled the election, but there’s no denying that the 2000 election established the Greens’ legitimacy and influence as a third party.

Nearly two decades later, the Green Party has lost some of both—though it might still have enough support to tip the results of a presidential election. The party’s two-time nominee, Jill Stein, received just .4 percent of the vote in 2012, but 1.1 percent in 2016. The latter was “enough votes to tip the scales for Donald Trump in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin,” claimed Vanity Fair. (More accurately, her vote total in the three key states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania was higher than Trump’s margin of victory, but there’s no evidence that Stein’s supporters would have voted for Clinton otherwise. They may have chosen no one at all.) Stein also potentially compromised her party’s legitimacy with her connection to multiple scandals related to the Russia investigation—not to mention her curious comments on vaccines and the health affects of Wi-Fi.

Stein has suggested she won’t seek the party’s nomination in 2020, so there’s potential for a new Green voice. But it’s not yet clear who that will be. Aside from Hawkins and Schlakman, only 12 people have officially declared their candidacy for the Green Party nomination. It’s hard to tell which are serious. Kanye Deez Nutz West most likely is not. But Dario Hunter is, and he’s about as diverse as candidates come: black, gay, Iranian, and Jewish. He’s also an ordained rabbi, a former environmental attorney, and a school board member in Youngstown, Ohio. These qualities all make him an ideal new voice for the party, he said. “If we want to cut through the lack of attention given [to Greens], we need someone who has a loud and clear voice and a tough skin,” he said. “It takes a tough skin to be an openly gay black son-of-an immigrant Jewish rabbi.”

Why should there be attention given to Greens, though, now that Democrats have embraced the Green New Deal? Simple, said Hunter: “This Democratic version of the Green New Deal is watered down. It pales in comparison to ours.”