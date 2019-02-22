New York, NY—(February 22, 2019)— The New Republic today announced Kerrie Gillis as its new publisher, effective February 20. Gillis will report to Win McCormack, The New Republic’s owner and editor in chief. Gillis brings to the role a proven record of transforming a global media company to a digital-first, global media property. Her work has spanned partnership development, cross-sell sales teams leadership, revenue diversification and project management.
“Kerrie’s long history of success in this industry is impressive, and we know she will be a fantastic addition to our team,” said McCormack. “As we look ahead in our current transition, her leadership, vision and experience in guiding storied media companies during a digital transformation will be invaluable to The New Republic.”
Most recently, Gillis was the chief revenue and operating officer at The Village Voice.
Gillis departed The New York Times in 2016, where she last served as vice president, advertising and sales operations. During the course of her tenure at the newspaper, which began in 1985, Gillis also led senior corporate relationships with elite Fortune 500 clients, including GE, Siemens, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, BP, Conoco-Philips, Federal Express and UPS, and was responsible for developing innovative strategies to grow print and digital advertising revenue in multiple categories.
“I can’t think of a more exciting time to join The New Republic than right now—during today’s dynamic political climate,” said Gillis. “The New Republic will always strive to elevate the conversation, and my goal will be to provide this critical insight to the broadest audience possible.”
Gillis will take over responsibilities at The New Republic from Rachel Rosenfelt, former publisher.
“Rachel has been a vital piece of The New Republic, and I thank her for her guidance and inventive approach to the role,” said McCormack. “The projects she is now working on are lucky to have her on board.”
“I have chosen to relocate to California to pursue new opportunities,” said Rosenfelt. “I’m very proud of my work at The New Republic.”
Also announced today was Chris Lehmann, who will serve as consulting editorial director for The New Republic. Lehmann is the editor in chief of The Baffler, and the author of the “Jaundiced Eyeball” column. He’s previously held roles at Newsday, New York magazine, The Washington Post, Congressional Quarterly, and Yahoo! News, and published the books Rich People Things: Real-Life Secrets of the Predator Class and The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity and the Unmaking of the American Dream.
The New Republic
The New Republic was founded in 1914 as a journal of opinion, which seeks to meet the challenge of a new time. For over 100 years, the publication has championed progressive ideas and challenged popular opinion. Our vision for today revitalizes our founding mission for our new time. The New Republic promotes novel solutions for today’s most critical issues. We don’t lament intractable problems; our journalism debates complex issues, and takes a stance. Our biggest stories are commitments for change. Today, The New Republic is the voice of creative thinkers, united by a collective desire to challenge the status quo.
