New York, NY—(February 22, 2019)— The New Republic today announced Kerrie Gillis as its new publisher, effective February 20. Gillis will report to Win McCormack, The New Republic’s owner and editor in chief. Gillis brings to the role a proven record of transforming a global media company to a digital-first, global media property. Her work has spanned partnership development, cross-sell sales teams leadership, revenue diversification and project management.

“Kerrie’s long history of success in this industry is impressive, and we know she will be a fantastic addition to our team,” said McCormack. “As we look ahead in our current transition, her leadership, vision and experience in guiding storied media companies during a digital transformation will be invaluable to The New Republic.”

Most recently, Gillis was the chief revenue and operating officer at The Village Voice.

Gillis departed The New York Times in 2016, where she last served as vice president, advertising and sales operations. During the course of her tenure at the newspaper, which began in 1985, Gillis also led senior corporate relationships with elite Fortune 500 clients, including GE, Siemens, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, BP, Conoco-Philips, Federal Express and UPS, and was responsible for developing innovative strategies to grow print and digital advertising revenue in multiple categories.