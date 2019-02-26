While soothing an ailing psyche with retail—perhaps in lieu, or circumvention, of a profoundly dysfunctional health care system—is quintessentially American, the consequences of our national anxiety don’t stop at our wallets. In recent years our politics has become a politics of primal fear.

Incendiary rhetoric promulgated by Fox News would have you believe that a human wave is washing up at our southern border in incomprehensible numbers, bringing disease and murder in its wake.

For more than a month, the functions of government ground to a partial halt over construction of a wall between the United States and its southern neighbors. The premise of the shutdown—and the promise of the wall—was that the United States was under imminent threat from migrants proceeding northward. Incendiary rhetoric promulgated by Fox News, its chief devotee the president, and sundry members of the Republican Party would have you believe that a human wave is washing up at our southern border in incomprehensible numbers, bringing disease and murder in its wake.



The midterm elections turned into a bitter contest over the threat represented by a column of migrants wending their way slowly northward. When some arrived at the border, they were tear-gassed en masse by a Border Patrol whose reinforcements included a deployment of thousands of U.S. soldiers, the largest deployment of troops during peacetime in a century. The much-vaunted wall, we are told, would keep these criminal disease-bearers away from American citizens. The wall was always central to the promise of the Trump presidency—the idea that Mexicans are “bringing crime” was the premise of his campaign announcement in 2015—and after two years of being stymied by Congress he has now declared a national emergency to build the wall unilaterally.

As inhabitants of a ludicrously well-defended empire, one that gobbles billions yearly for its stratospheric defense budgets, it’s preposterous to imagine that dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of economic or situational migrants would pose a serious threat. Yet through the distorted lens of anxiety, where a single missed breath can feel like the onset of suffocation, even the smallest breach may seem catastrophic. So we imagine a communal bell jar, enclosing us all, an impenetrable but transparent border sealed off from the menace of human ruin.

Anxiety disorder tends to fixate on specific objects: a shadow in a room; a loud noise in the street; the memory of a strained social interaction; the prospect of going outside. The migrant caravan was undoubtedly such a fixation, a specter from the south; the wall, its counterpart, a panacea better than a Xanax, a cure-all for the nation’s many ills. The politics of stoking fear, then suggesting a militarized solution, isn’t new, but it is playing out in its most lurid forms these days. If George W. Bush exploited post-9/11 fears about terrorism and WMDs to invade Iraq, Trump has conjured a threat out of a ragged group of some of the world’s most desperate people. The state of the union, it seems, is scared as hell.

But not all fear is the distorted, excessive fear of anxiety disorder, beavering away over negligible or imagined ills. Some is the entirely justified fear of what is fearsome: struggle, deprivation, dying. In the APA study, people of color reported significantly higher anxiety than Caucasians, in an environment of rising, strident racism. Following an extended fight in the states and in Congress over America’s tattered safety net, adults without health insurance reported a significantly higher overall stress level than those with insurance. The single largest area of increase in anxiety surrounded questions related to finances—the fear of a bank balance driven into the red due to an illness or a layoff.

Any attempt to rescue America from its deep-worn rut of fear must involve an attempt to address the conditions that give rise to that terror.

Generalized anxiety disorder, per the DSM-5, has a maddeningly self-contradictory list of symptoms: It gives rise to both restlessness and fatigue; both lapsed concentration and profound tension of the muscles. In this conflicted state, the mind and body team up to deprive the sufferer of sleep, and to induce irritability. Our body politic seems to suffer from a similar ailment: crouched defensively against threats real and imagined, yet unfocused by the endless distractions of the news cycle. We’re restless for the next big story and fatigued of it already when it arrives. Sleepless and enraged, we pace through our days under the choleric guidance of a president whose only two emotions seem to be smugness and wrath.

Eight years after my initial diagnosis with a panic disorder, I have made a kind of fitful progress towards peace, managing my condition, more or less, with medication and cognitive-behavioral therapy. Lately, I have been working on mindfulness: the separation of troubled thoughts from self, the gathering of breath, the practicing of exercises meant to induce tranquility. It’s slow, difficult work, shot through with setbacks, like a recent evening in which I became so convinced I would choke on a plate of dumplings that I threw them violently away from me, spilling ponzu sauce all over the floor. I wasn’t killed by dumplings, and I quickly cleaned up the dark, sticky patch on my floor. I took a few deep breaths, and resolved to continue the work of trying to fix my broken psyche, piece by piece—causes uncovered, wounds dressed, breathing ragged, then rhythmic.

Emerging from the ludicrous and fearful dream of this era will be a long and painful process. Doing so won’t be merely a matter of finding the right drug (or wall, or candidate, or party doctrine) to slow the nation’s pulse. It’s clear that comforting a troubled populace involves more than offering soothing words, or still worse, provocative, terror-fueled solutions to falsely magnified problems. Any attempt to rescue America from its deep-worn rut of fear must involve an attempt to address the conditions that give rise to that terror. The slow, unglamorous work of unknotting ourselves from fear is something we all have to work towards: through electoral politics, of course, and involvement in the great civic project of this nation.

But the anxious body is one prone to excess, spilling adrenaline thoughtlessly into overburdened veins. Fear is our ailment—the grinding, weary work of insecurity, the grim, false fears of a racial invasion. Overcoming fear will require more than good policies and projects. It will require a new understanding of ourselves and our country, a kind of mindfulness about who we are, really, now that the swagger has gone. It will require addressing this nation’s pathologies at the root: its failures, its crimes, its self-defeating myths. And it will require a measure of courage to break the heavy glass that seals us in, and breathe deeply in a cool new wind.