The Other Two may be the first great comedy to focus on the thirtysomethings who feel sandwiched between existential ennui and otter memes.

The Other Two extends this joke format into an entire universe. It follows three siblings, two of whom are much older than the third (they are, as it turns out, “old millennials,” a distinction they clarify in the pilot episode). Brooke Dubek (the very funny Heléne Yorke, previously of High Maintenance) is a former aspiring ballerina in her thirties who aged out of a professional dance career into a permanent malaise; when we meet her, she is squatting in an empty model apartment in Manhattan inside a building where she works as a low-level real estate broker. She oversleeps, wakes up with her face in a slice of cold pizza, and tries to hide the evidence of her presence when another broker walks in and finds her trying to stuff the pizza box into a dryer. She is summarily fired, back on the hunt for work again. Her slightly younger brother, Cary (Drew Tarver), is an actor in New York who cannot seem to book a role. He keeps auditioning for lackluster parts like “man who smells fart” in commercials, and even then, he falls short and falls back into his restaurant job until the next opportunity comes along.

Both Cary and Brooke know they are running out of time to “make it”—even though motivational posters claim that success has no hard deadline, these characters are grounded enough to know that stardom does, and they are rapidly approaching it. They both pursued more traditional (and very “older millennial”) paths, while trying to break through: Brooke attended a competitive dance academy as a teen, while Cary moved from Ohio to the big city and started hoofing it to castings. They were both born just a little too late to become YouTube famous, or to pull the lucrative scam that is becoming a full-time Instagram influencer.

Their tween brother, Chase, on the other hand, rides these new modes of exposure to global fame without even trying. When the show begins, Brooke and Cary learn from their mother Pat (Molly Shannon, who, with her Kate Gosselin hairstyle, bedazzled tunics, and manic energy, fully looks the part of the upstart momager) that Chase (Case Walker) has gone viral. His saccharine, homespun video for a squeaky pop song called “Marry U At Recess,” is an Internet sensation, earning him an appearance on the Today Show and an immediate record deal. Chase, who with his Mouseketeer dimples and flat-brimmed caps is clearly a nod to a young Justin Bieber, is happy with the attention but more or less indifferent to fame. It is Pat who pushes him to professionalize, moving her 13-year-old son to Manhattan so that he will be closer to industry types. She hires a schmoozy manager named Streeter (Ken Marino) and a no-nonsense publicist (Wanda Sykes, who repeatedly steals scenes). With “Team Chase” in place—including a group of nameless pop hook writers who provide the singer with his next hit, “Stink” about, well, dancing so hard you smell bad—all the adults present strap in for the rocket ride that comes with latching oneself to a promising teenage talent.

And then, there’s the other two. What makes this show about a lonesome, lost generation is that Brooke and Cary don’t immediately resent Chase’s opportunities, even though their trajectories have been so rocky and uninspired. They are far too burnt out to feel ire, or even the desire to exploit their brother for their own gain. That kind of opportunistic leeching is reserved for the older characters, like Streeter and Pat, who see Chase as a kind of cash cow and golden ticket to their second act. Instead, Cary and Brooke seem mildly amused by the shift in their family dynamic, and see that in assisting Chase with his career, they might be able to regain some of the purpose that the world beat out of them. Brooke swallows her pride to become Chase’s assistant, which at first feels menial to her but increasingly becomes a point of pride. She finds she is far more capable than she ever gave herself credit for: hauling a woozy, drunk Chase out of his nightclub birthday party (sponsored by Voss water) to safety; calming down a throng of screaming fangirls on the chartered flight where Chase launches his new album, making tough calls about Chase’s costuming and set design.

When Brooke boasts that the Internet is calling her a “white feminist,” she has to be told that this isn’t a good thing.

Cary has a different journey, but it too is one of self-discovery. For most of his career, Cary has been denying who he really is, often denying or downplaying his identity as a gay man. He is in a confusing make-out relationship with his frat boy roommate (who insists that he is absolutely heterosexual), and he seems uncomfortable with being openly gay in auditions or on social media. When Chase publicly outs his brother with a single called “My Brother’s Gay (And That’s Ok),” Cary starts to flail. In a fast-paced farcical sequence that would delight Noel Coward, Cary first demands that Chase’s publicist remove the video, until he learns it is trending. Then there is backlash, and then backlash to the backlash. The Other Two is an extremely studied parody—the years at SNL have honed Kelly and Schneider’s scalpels—and Cary’s frenzied, flip-flopping reaction to his 15 minutes of Twitter fame is as accurate as it is outrageous. As a millennial just a bit too old to know how to react to online fame with any modicum of chill, he proceeds to lean too far into his notoriety, getting a Cheeto-orange spray tan and bleaching the tips of his hair.