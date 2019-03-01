If you know all this context, you cannot help but approach Afternoon of a Faun wondering: Will this fiction treat historic allegations of abuse in good faith, or not? We do not learn whether the accusation at the heart of the book is true until the novel’s end, although it is treated as false by most of the characters throughout. Marco ropes in the unnamed narrator as a kind of passive accomplice, speaking to him ceaselessly about what he calls his “ordeal.” It turns out that the narrator knows Julia, who was an old friend of his family’s and the object of his own youthful crush. When his mother dies and he goes to London for the funeral, he takes the opportunity to drop in on Julia, to ask her the truth. She insists that the rape took place, and he returns to New York as confused as ever. He staunchly maintains an inner neutrality, although he is “aware of something suspiciously convenient” about his refusal to take a side.

Marco, the accused, is a talented but self-regarding man, the sort who likes to strike up conversations with waitresses who have no choice but to flatter him. Julia is sane and credible. When the narrator suggests that she has brought forth her claim simply because so many other women are doing the same, she makes the wise rejoinder, “What ... exactly ... is wrong with that?”

Afternoon of a Faun succeeds because its villain is our narrator. He is not a villain the way Lasdun’s other men are—he is neither mad nor oblivious. He does nothing illegal, nor even anything obviously wrong. He is a kind, contemplative, loyal man, the sort who hates the idea of harming anybody. When his wife derisively tells Marco that she has had sex “reluctantly” plenty of times in her life, the narrator agonizes over memories in which he may have pressured her into sex unwittingly.

But his complacency and his assumption that the truth will out has disastrous consequences. At the core of his motivations is a certainty: “The truth might be hard to bring to light, but that didn’t mean it didn’t exist, because it did exist: fixed in its moment, unalterable and certainly not a matter of ‘belief.’” However, his desultory investigations lead nowhere, except to further introspection. While he muses on the unalterable truth, a vicious war rages around him, precisely because the truth of the past is inaccessible.

At the heart of Afternoon of a Faun, and every one of Lasdun’s novels and his memoir, and Nasreen’s memoir, is this problem: The truth exists as a social phenomenon, agreed upon by group consensus. But gender, for one, divides us from one another, makes it harder for us to communicate and to mutually understand. Under those epistemological circumstances, the “truth of what happened” becomes an elusive, almost mythical notion. And when madness is involved, the line between truth and fiction goes up in smoke entirely.

Nasreen’s memoir is a valuable companion text to Afternoon of a Faun, because they are two books about the same thing: the impossibility of knowing another person’s truth, and the impossibility of ever really being able to communicate what it’s like to live inside your own head. In the style of Charlie Kaufman’s movie Adaptation, which blends lurid fiction with the real-life story of Kaufman’s attempt to adapt Susan Orlean’s book The Orchid Thief, the contents of Lasdun’s fiction took on a strange new life, as part of Nasreen’s mind. So it feels exactly right to read a memoir beside a novel; to read Nasreen along with Lasdun; to mix up events and books and media in the grander project of trying to understand just how badly and how consistently human beings fail to communicate with one another.

The Afternoon of a Faun is a highly conscientious novel, elegant in its execution and almost humble in its refusal to grandstand, or to turn a story about rape allegations into some didactic allegory. The title is taken from Mallarmé’s poem L’Apres Midi d’un Faune, the story of a just-woken creature who lusts after a nymph. But I thought, too, of Vaslav Nijinsky, who turned that poem into a much more famous ballet of the same name and wrote a book, the Diary of Vaslav Nijinksy, composed over a period of six weeks as he descended into psychosis. “I seek truth in a book and not the subject,” Nijinsky wrote. Is that a pathological way to see the world? Perhaps. But there is a reason that Lasdun has returned to fiction after his traumatic real-life experience, of which he seemed so certain that the truth was on his side. There may be no clear borderline between the real and the unreal, after all—or at least, neither dimension has a monopoly on the truth.