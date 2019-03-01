In September 2001, President Bush launched what would be called the War on Terror, declaring that the United States was in “hot pursuit” of Osama Bin Laden and the Taliban harboring him in Pakistan. “Hot Pursuit,” his administration later explained (drawing from the police doctrine with the same name), permitted the United States to go chase Al-Qaeda, et al, wherever it had set up operations. The argument was simple: Al-Qaeda was a “transnational terror organization” whose bases were “principal theater of operations ... not within the territory of the nation that is a party to the conflict” and so chasing it over recognized national borders was justified. It was the “hot pursuit” doctrine that was offered up in the aftermath of the balmy May evening when American helicopters entered Pakistani airspace, landed inside a walled compound and killed and carried away the most wanted man in the world—Osama Bin Laden.

This week, the Indian government decided they could do the same thing. Jaish-e-Mohammad, the organization that they blame for the terrorist attack on soldiers in Pulwama, they insist, has bases in Pakistan. They flew into Balakot, in Pakistani territory, simply because they were attacking a terrorist base operated by Jaish-e-Mohammad. Immediately after, they insisted that they were in pursuit of Maulana Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad. Then they tossed around words like “surgical strike” and then embossed it all with the familiar all-justifying label of “War on Terror.” Indian news sources declared that a camp had been destroyed and 350 terrorists had been killed. In later statements, the Indian Air Force would qualify this claim somewhat, saying that accurate estimations of casualties could not yet be made.

The Indian goal behind this reframing is not hard to intuit. With the United States drawing back from the region and talking peace with the Taliban at literally the same moment as the attack on Pulwama, the Indians likely feel uncomfortable being left alone, so to speak, with a Pakistan free from its American minders. Reframing their 72-year-long beef with Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir as part of a larger campaign against terror—something they have argued before, but never to justify a territorial incursion of this magnitude—has distinct advantages, as other countries have also found since 2001. (China has justified brutal repression of the Uyghurs using the war on terror, as well.)

Even the United States had a tough time selling the “hot pursuit” doctrine. When a German prosecutor general reviewed the claim in 2015, while considering whether to pursue actions against the United States for the death of a German citizen in a 2010 drone strike in Pakistan, he scoffed at the notion that conflict extends to any counter-terrorism operation, without any territorial limitation. “Such a blanket justification for acts of war contravenes the underlying spirit of international humanitarian law,” he wrote, “namely to place the maximum possible constraints on war per se, as well as on the methods by which it is waged and the populations which it impacts.”

The lack of international law to support its unilateral incursion into Pakistani airspace is not the only problem India faces in trying to reframe the Kashmir conflict, which dates back from Partition at 1947, when Muslim-majority areas of the subcontinent, like Kashmir, were to accede to Pakistan. Owing to machinations of the area’s then-monarch, this did not happen, and since then India, in contravention of UN resolutions, has denied Kashmiris the right to have a plebiscite and decide their own fate.