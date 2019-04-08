Century Plants 

It’s hard to say

whether we would have slept less

easy in that rented room,

knowing that past the window’s

scratched glaucoma,

the empty lot full of sand,

they were waking—would wake—

from thirty-years,

these perfect, inhuman things,

able to achieve themselves in increments:

dusty crowns of leaves,

waxy, waist-high, ending in barbs

sharp enough to drain

us from our skin.

I remember skin’s

pale slivers among the sheets,

the silvery geckos

that knocked along the walls

hunting spiders—how

the spindly stalks rose,

one after the other,

rarely touching, each

capped by a tangled mass of gold

like a child’s crayon sun,

like the heart imagined

by someone who had never seen one—

someone, who,

falling asleep in the desert

might turn the word

shade or water

over and over on their tongue.