In 1989, citizens rose up and tore down the Berlin Wall. As the people toppled statues of Communist leaders in cities across Eastern Europe and rallied in their central squares, world leaders declared a victory for freedom. Meanwhile, economists from Harvard and experts at the International Monetary Fund intervened with a suite of privatization and deregulation measures known by the disturbing shorthand “shock therapy.” Almost overnight, prices for food and utilities skyrocketed. In the former German Democratic Republic, joblessness reached 40 percent; in Russia, inflation spiked to 2,500 percent. GDP plummeted, banks collapsed, and people lost their life savings in sprawling pyramid schemes.

The architects of regime change believed that such problems were a reasonable price to pay for the stable democratic governments that would emerge under free markets. But Levi jeans and Marlboro Lights did little to assuage the pain inflicted by swift liberalization. Almost 30 years later, many of these nations are sliding backward—into the arms of new authoritarian strongmen. Scholars have debated the reasons for this. Why has Hungary embraced an illiberal leader so soon after rejecting communism? Why is Poland, the poster child for economic liberalization, going through its own retrenchment? The answer, at least in part, is that Americans failed to consider how shock therapy reforms might contribute to inequality—which can, in turn, devastate the social trust necessary to sustain and consolidate a newly liberal polity.

The instability that results from recasting a country’s economy has a subtler impact than military intervention, but it can be just as traumatic, taxing entire generations psychologically, exacting a death toll of its own, and creating the social conditions ripe for new autocratic leaders to take power.

In Russia, between 1991 and 1994, life expectancy fell by five years; the transition was blamed for at least a million early deaths. In Germany, researchers found that increased mortality rates were directly related to the social upheavals that East Germans refer to as “the Change.” Psychosocial stress and micronutrient deficiencies combined to leave a lasting mark on a generation of children as well. Babies born as the transition began were on average one centimeter shorter than those born before or after them—about the height differential you might find in a war zone.