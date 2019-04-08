In which the studio

grows L-shaped, with an alcove

for the bed, you modest dream, in which the railroad

widens sideways, new door

a sudden wing ought to invade the brownstone

next door, but that brownstone loses nothing in the dream

in which another room

it’s huge, with grand piano and French doors

opening on a view of my private beach, why have I never bothered

going in this room before?

Those years obedient to time is money when

it’s space that’s time, every tenant diligently building out the common night