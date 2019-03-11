In January 1906, Hilma af Klint was offered an unusual commission. For years, the Swedish artist had been meeting with four female friends to pray, meditate, and hold séances, in which they attempted to contact a set of spiritual guides they called the High Masters. The women, who dubbed themselves The Five (De Fem), took notes and made automatic drawings during their sessions.

In 1904, the Masters (who had names: Amaliel, Ananda, Clemens, Esther, Georg, and Gregor) told af Klint of a forthcoming task: a temple should be built and filled with paintings representing the spiritual world. Over the next two years, the guides spoke to the other members of The Five, asking them if they would be willing to undertake the project. All declined. At the start of the new year in 1906, Amaliel offered it to af Klint, who accepted immediately. “This became the great commission, which I carried out in my life,” she wrote.

The 43-year-old artist prepared for months and then began making The Paintings for the Temple. She continued, working on and off, for nine years. In all, she created 193 paintings that are divided into series and further subdivided into groups, with numbered and often pictorial progressions. The works are colorful, schematic, abstract, and filled with geometric shapes, fluid forms, and cryptic language. Some stretch as tall as ten feet; others measure barely a foot wide. Cosmic and primordial, mysterious yet deeply moving, they are nothing short of astonishing. And more than a third of them can now be seen at the Guggenheim Museum, in Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future, the most significant exhibition ever devoted to the artist in the United States.

The show opens with a gut punch: temple paintings from a group titled The Ten Largest, hanging side by side along the walls of an alcove gallery just off the Guggenheim’s main ramp. The towering works (exact sizes vary, but they’re all around 10.5 feet high and just shy of 8 feet wide) represent the stages of life: There are two for childhood, two for youth, four for adulthood, and two for old age. Each phase has a corresponding background color: blue, orange, purple, and pale pink. Constellations of rounded shapes and swirling lines, and bits of cursive writing, float against the backgrounds in those same colors, as well as harmonious shades of yellow, green, black, and white. Much of the imagery suggests natural and biological forms, like flowers, clitorises, and planets, but in other places, circles and squares just represent themselves. The picture planes are flat but undeniably kinetic—all the elements look as though they might shake loose and start drifting at any moment.