The Royal Canadian Mounted Police submitted these charges in 2015, before Trudeau entered office. A successful criminal prosecution would bar SNC-Lavalin from bidding on any federal government contracts for 10 years. But the Globe and Mail broke the news in early February that Trudeau’s office had asked Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to abandon the criminal charges. Wilson-Raybould, who also sat in Trudeau’s cabinet as justice minister, later confirmed a “barrage” of pressure from senior officials, including Trudeau himself, who asked her to “help out” with the case and “find a solution.” She rebuffed their campaign, was demoted, then resigned.

Trudeau’s team sought a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), which would impose a financial penalty and some greater oversight of SNC-Lavalin, but no criminal sanctions, enabling it to continue to bid on government contracts. Prosecutors in Canada didn’t have the option of deferring criminal prosecution until a change in the law last year, one that SNC-Lavalin lobbied for.

While deferred prosecution agreements are new to Canada, they’ve been used in corporate settlements in the U.S. for more than two decades, particularly during and after the last financial crisis, when hundreds of DPAs were executed. In other words, the major difference between the scandal engulfing Canada’s government and what happens routinely here is that nobody in our Justice Department needs to be pressured to issue a deferred prosecution agreement.

The Justice Department’s most notorious DPA of the past decade was in 2012 with HSBC, the bank that facilitated money laundering for drug cartels and terrorist groups. Drug lords even designed specially shaped boxes filled with money that slid easily through HSBC Mexico’s teller windows. Neither HSBC nor its executives were criminally prosecuted, and the bank was merely fined $1.9 billion—around five weeks’ profit.

Justice Department officials had cautioned that criminal charges would destroy HSBC and put thousands of innocent bank tellers out of work. Eric Holder, Obama’s attorney general at the time, expressed concern that banks like HSBC have become so sprawling that “it does become difficult for us to prosecute.” The phrase “Too Big to Jail” was coined out of the HSBC mess. But Holder had been warning of “collateral consequences” for prosecuting corporations since a memo he wrote while deputy attorney general in 1999.