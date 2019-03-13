In the United States, where freedom of expression is guaranteed by the First Amendment, courts have ruled a person must demonstrate physical intent to harm in order to be prosecuted; such a statement of a small-time leftist activist—or even a politician—wouldn’t be taken as a literal threat. Not so in the Netherlands.

While freedom of expression is protected under Article 7 of the Dutch constitution, “this right is not absolute” Tom Herrenberg, Assistant Professor of Constitutional Law at the Open University in the Netherlands explained to me. Article 131 of the Dutch Criminal code prohibits incitement of violence; Article 137c restricts group defamation and Article 137d incitement to hatred or discrimination. Statements that are seen to be inciting violence, even against an inanimate object, are illegal.

Wilders was charged with incitement and encouraging discrimination for his speech in 2014, but was given no financial penalty or jail time. Shortly after Kaviaar published her post, by contrast, Dutch police arrived to search her house and arrest her; she was held in isolation for three days. Kaviaar was convicted in December 2013 under Article 131 and given a suspended sentence of prison time. After several appeals and a violation of her operational period—she was arrested while protesting the opening of a detention center for refugees in 2015—she began her seventy-one day prison sentence in January 2019. “Everyone has the right to freedom of movement in order to seek a good life,” she wrote to me from prison, explaining that her texts were “meant to wake people up, to shake things up.”

In northern European countries, there is a razor-thin line between what constitutes freedom of expression and what could be defined as statements inciting violence or hatred. “Don’t look for too much coherence or consistency,” Eric Heinze, a law professor at University of London and author of Hate Speech and Democratic Citizenship, told me. “When you’re talking about fundamental rights, like expression, the rule of law really matters,” he said. “It’s very distinctive of democracy.” But the statutes and their enforcement aren’t always as clear as one would wish.

According to Kaviaar’s lawyer Willem Jebbink, it’s not unusual for people to be charged with inciting violence, hatred, or discrimination in the Netherlands, but “70 to 90 percent of cases don’t go to trial.” It’s unclear why Kaviaar’s case specifically has made it so far in the legal system—though the Dutch secret police has been aware of Kaviaar since at least 2009 when they referenced her texts in a report on so-called extremist migration activism. Her blog receives little traffic, and when the first attempt to take it down was thwarted by Anonymous, authorities did not bother to try again. “It’s very strange that a text is considered a threat to society and [they] don’t do anything to take it down,” Jebbink told me.