Before the 1980s, America’s incarceration rate was much lower and closer to those of other Western democracies. The principle of rehabilitation also played a relatively significant role in American justice. Today, America is an outlier. Its incarceration rate is the highest in the world—almost five times that of England and Wales, nearly six times Canada’s, and eleven times higher than in Sweden. One reason these other nations don’t have mass incarceration—and have abolished the death penalty—is that reformers there have mounted influential movements denouncing the inhumanity of prisons, life sentences, and executions per se. Americans seem to have fewer moral reservations about inflicting draconian punishments and making wrongdoers suffer.

Challenges to long prison terms have gone the farthest in Europe. In 2013, the European Court of Human Rights abolished life without parole because it is an “inhuman or degrading” punishment. Life without parole already was rarely used in Europe by then. This reflects a broader principle that all prisoners should be treated with “human dignity” and that very long sentences should rarely be used. Generally, they should be reserved for the “worst of the worst” or for genuinely dangerous persons. Even in these cases, “locking them up and throwing away the key” is no longer allowed. The ECHR recognizes that every person should have a chance at rehabilitation.

In modern America, even liberals seem to have become inured to ruthless punishments. Their criticism of mass incarceration is largely limited to its racism, counter-productivity, and financial cost. The same can be said about the death penalty, if one adds the argument that executions pose an inherent risk of killing the innocent. These administrative and procedural concerns are undoubtedly valid. However, they are different than opposing such punishments on moral grounds.

The main beneficiaries of the universal human rights approach in Europe have been the poor and racial or ethnic minorities. They still face discrimination, yet are not subjected to the death penalty or life without parole. And their prison terms tend to be much shorter than in America. Categorical opposition to harsh punishments in the U.S. would disproportionately benefit African Americans and Latinos, who are drastically overrepresented in jails and prisons. This social change would additionally help poor whites, who represent a larger share of prisoners than people realize.

There’s a misperception in America that mass incarceration is largely driven by petty, nonviolent offenders who receive harsh sentences as part of the “War on Drugs.” In reality, 54 percent of state prisoners are serving time for violent crimes. Democratic politicians who cast themselves as champions of criminal justice reform often exclude violent offenders from reform proposals, perhaps out of fear of being labeled “soft on crime.” But reducing the incarceration rate will require shorter sentences for these offenders, too.