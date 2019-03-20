For decades, the Republican economic creed has revolved around low taxes and free markets. The sacred dual directives had to be vigorously defended and market regulations of any kind aggressively parried. Free-market prophets such as Milton Friedman suggested a society’s “belief in freedom itself” might be measured by its commitment to deregulation. But quietly, in the past few months, there have been signs of a shift away from the faith, triggered by a most unlikely model for conservatives: communist China.

In February, the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, chaired by prominent Republican Marco Rubio, released a report on “Made in China 2025,” Beijing’s mercantilist plan to dominate high-tech industries in the coming years. The report credited the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) interventionist policies for China’s meteoric economic development and technological advances. As angry libertarians quickly noted, it was a striking betrayal of free-market orthodoxy, concluding that the United States must adopt some measure of state-planning in order to keep pace with China, which is fast catching up in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and biotech, among other emerging technologies.

Piggybacking on that apparent free market blasphemy, Intel in early March released a white paper calling for a comprehensive national strategy to bolster U.S. AI capabilities. Through increased regulation and the liberation of vast reserves of government data, it argued, the United States would be able to stave off China’s rising technological threat and foster innovation. The paper also highlighted the threat posed by Beijing’s growing lead in government-directed AI startup funding.

Something about China’s technological prowess has spooked America’s traditional free market apostles, both in the public and private sectors. Communal faith in unfettered capitalism is hitting a wall as Beijing announces itself—through increased military spending, South China Sea initiatives, and more—as the United States’ chief geopolitical rival. While our much ballyhooed economic system has led to wage stagnation and widespread deindustrialization, a growing group of China-admirers point out, China’s state-planned economy has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty over the past forty years, and Beijing now plays host to more billionaires than New York. Although this view ignores China’s current economic slowdown, massive debt burden, and among other economic imbalances competing experts point to as sources of a potential crash, such caveats have not done much to dim the new enthusiasm for the Chinese model.