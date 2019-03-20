ANSWERS:

1. Schultz

2. O’Rourke

3. The Meatmen’s “French People Suck”

On Environmental Catastrophe

1.

The ingenuity and innovation /

That you only find in America /

And in capitalist systems /

The ability to harness the power of the market /

It’s hard to argue against pricing carbon /

And allowing the market to respond to that

2.

There’s a hole at the bottom of the earth /

Where the blood pours out at the end of the day /

When the usual amount of people have died /

Sit back and watch the death and decay /

It’s a dying world

3.

I’m certainly concerned /

About the environment

ANSWERS:

1. O’Rourke

2. Subhumans’ “Dying World”

3. Schultz

On Health Care

1.

I think everyone in America /

Every person /

Deserves to have the right for affordable care /

Every person

2.

We may disagree /

About the best policy path forward /

But for me, that affords us the greatest buy-in /

From the greatest number of Americans /

Because this cannot be the policy or plan /

Of just one person or one party

3.

I’m confused, you are wrong, don’t wanna be wrong /

Stupid incompetence, stupid in what you think /

I’m confused, leave me alone, I don’t wanna be wrong /

When I talk to you, my mind falls apart

ANSWERS :

1. Schultz

2. O’Rourke

3. Black Flag’s “Damaged II”

On Political Identity

1.

I’m not big on labels /

I don’t get all fired up about party /

Or classifying or defining people based on a label or a group /

I’m for everyone

2.

I’m running as an American /

Wrapping myself in the American flag /

My first order of business is to put the American people first /

In everything I do

3.

I speak for truth /

I shout for history /

I am a cesspool /

For all the shit to run down in

ANSWERS:

1. O’Rourke

2. Schultz

3. Minutemen’s “Do You Want New Wave or Do You Want the Truth?”

On Leadership

1.

The reason I’ve stepped up /

Is because I’m concerned /

About your children, my children, my grandchildren /

And the future of the country /

I know we can do better than this

2.

I want to be in it /

Man, I’m just born to be in it /

And want to do everything I humanly can /

For this country at this moment

3.

You tell me that I make no difference /

Well at least I’m fucking trying /

What the fuck have you done?

ANSWERS:

1. Schultz

2. O’Rourke

3. Minor Threat’s “In My Eyes”

On Campaigning

1.



I look forward to the dialogue /

And meeting Texans exhilarated /

By the idea of restoring power /

To the American people

2.

Already miss the road /

Miss our team and the volunteers we’d see /

In every city, every town /

Miss the energy and smiles and joy that I found

3.

All my life /

I’ve been living on the run /

Hanging out in bars and hotel rooms /

Annoying everyone

ANSWERS:

1. Schultz

2. O’Rourke

3. G.G. Allin’s “When I Die”

On Civility

1.

When people talk honestly about what’s broken /

And communicate disagreements with civility /

Problems get solved



2.

The antidote to what we see in politics today /

Is not more meanness, pettiness, smallness, and hatred /

It is treating one another with civility and decency /

And staying focused on the big things /

We want to accomplish together

3.

There really is nothing nice about USA /

You go to the hospital you have to pay /

The dollar is the language that they all speak /

They don’t really bother about the radiation leak /

Fuck the USA [x 8]

ANSWERS:

1. Schultz

2. O’Rourke

3. The Exploited’s “Fuck the USA”

On Coming Together as a Country to Face the Challenges Ahead

1.

We’re all in this together /

The challenges we face /

Are the greatest in living memory /

We can only meet them /

If we build a movement that includes all of us

2.

They hate us, we hate them /

We can’t win, no way /

Not ’til we burn down the city halls

3.

We were not born a divided nation /

It’s time to step up /

Reclaim the high ground /

And give future generations a united America

ANSWERS:

1. O’Rourke

2. Black Flag’s “Police Story”

3. Schultz

On Hope

1.

It feels good to be here /

My hope is to share my truth /

Listen to yours, build trust /

And focus on things that can make us better

2.



Hear the laughing and the cheering /

I can see us hopeful and connecting /

As we shook one another’s hand /

Looking at each other and nodding, knowing

3.

Give up /

Fuck the government /

Kill the home owners

ANSWERS:

1. Schultz

2. O’Rourke

3. Fear’s “Disconnected”