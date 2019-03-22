Indeed, that flattening is taken by National Review as a reflection of each state’s true nature. The Electoral College, the magazine wrote, “guarantees that candidates who seek the only nationally elected office in America must attempt to appeal to as broad a geographic constituency as possible—large states and small, populous and rural—rather than retreating to their preferred pockets and running up the score.” But the Electoral College stifles the country’s diversity instead of nourishing it. The average Floridian’s vote is currently far more influential than that of a Republican in D.C. or a Democrat in Utah. Without the Electoral College, they would all matter equally.

Defenders also raise the bizarre specter of a systemic breakdown without the Electoral College. “The freak occurrence that was Bush v. Gore is often raised as an objection against the status quo,” National Review argued. “Less attention is paid to the obvious question: What if that recount had been national?” So does the Journal: “The uncertainty arising from a nationwide recount for President amid myriad regional irregularities—as happened in North Carolina and Florida in 2018—would make Florida 2000 look tame.” It’s unclear why a nationwide recount would happen if something went awry, since states and counties would presumably still run the actual voting process.

The most common defense of the Electoral College is also its greatest weakness: that it sometimes elects a president who didn’t receive the most votes. “Like the Supreme Court, the Electoral College sometimes frustrates the will of political majorities,” the Journal reminds us. “That makes it an easy target in this populist age. But while ‘majority rules’ has always been an appealing slogan, it’s an insufficient principle for structuring an electoral system in the U.S.” This is a baffling comparison. Yes, the Supreme Court is supposed to stand slightly apart from Americans’ fleeting whims. That’s the purpose of an independent judiciary. But elections, by definition, are supposed to reflect the people’s whims, to give them force and verve and corporeality, to translate the potential into the real. At its best, the Electoral College doesn’t stop the popular vote from doing that, and at its worse, it actively prevents that. Too much majoritarianism can be a bad thing, of course. But not enough of it can be far worse.

It’s a little rich for conservatives to denounce abolishing the filibuster or the Electoral College as a bridge too far when Republicans have championed their own set of structural reforms. The party’s 2016 platform calls for constitutional amendments that would impose term limits on federal lawmakers, require Congress to pass a balanced budget, allow states to ban same-sex marriages, and require new federal regulations to be approved by a majority of both houses of Congress—a mini-revolution for American governance, if it became reality. Over the last decade, almost three dozen Republican-led state legislatures have even quietly passed motions to call for a “convention of the states” to propose amendments without Congress’ approval. That’s a far more dramatic step than any Democratic proposal currently up for discussion.



So why reform the system now? Most of the Democrats’ proposals have been floating around for years. The country came closest to scrapping the Electoral College in the 1970s when Congress almost passed a constitutional amendment to end it. But there’s heightened urgency. Trump’s presidency has been extraordinarily good at exposing flaws and weaknesses in American democracy. And his effect on the public debate won’t end when he leaves office because the even greater threat of climate change looms over the horizon. Democrats can no longer afford to spend the next decade trying to convince Republicans to support even the most meager plans to decarbonize the American economy.

National Review’s David French correctly attributes some of this reformist energy to Twitter, where activists on both sides have a disproportionate ability to shape the public debate. “The people who care the most about anything—from politics to sports to pop culture—set the tone,” he wrote. “And in American politics, the people who care the most tend not to be moderate, either in temperament or ideology. By the time progressive Twitter has done its work on the Democratic field, the American people may no longer have the ability to choose true American norms in 2020.”

But, as he admits, presidential primaries are always boundary-testing moments. Conservatives know this all too well: The Republicans’ current standard-bearer won the 2016 primaries by calling for a wall along the nation’s southern border, demanding mass deportations across the country, and proposing a Muslim ban. Now all three positions are GOP orthodoxy. Is scrapping the Electoral College or the filibuster truly more extreme than any of those demands?

And with the unfortunate exception of court-packing, these proposals aren’t about revenge for the Trump era or furthering the vicious cycle of partisan warfare. If anything, they’re about breaking the cycle. Each of the other proposals will enhance popular representation in American democracy. So if Democrats benefit from eliminating the Electoral College, gerrymandering, and the filibuster, and enacting meaningful campaign-finance reform, it will only be because their proposals tend to be more in line with the American public as a whole.



This may be why some conservatives are so worried about this debate. They aren’t actually afraid of an unfair system where a Chairman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will impose communism on America. They’re afraid of a fair system where voters will have an opportunity to decisively reject their views.

