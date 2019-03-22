With a few strokes on his keyboard on Thursday, President Trump undermined one of the fundamental norms of international law. “After 52 years,” he tweeted, “it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!” The timing of the tweet, 19 days ahead of Israel’s elections, suggests that Trump is determined to assist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reelection efforts, despite the prospect of increasing tensions with Arab leaders, Europe, and Russia, all of whom vehemently oppose recognizing Israel’s Golan Heights claim. It will also embolden the Israeli far-right, which has been pushing for annexation of the West Bank.

Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War. In 1981, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, passed a law annexing the Golan, despite the clear prohibition in international law on forcible acquisition of land. In response, the UN Security Council passed resolution 497 determining that the Israeli law is “null and void.” No country to date has recognized the annexation of the Golan and Israel itself conducted negotiations with the Syrian regime for the return of the entire territory in exchange for peace.

Following the outbreak of the Syrian uprising in 2011 that devolved into a ferocious civil war, Israeli officials recognized the opportunity to win international legitimacy for the annexation of the Golan. As the Assad regime resorted to utilizing chemical weapons, barrel bombs and starvation sieges to crush the armed rebellion and protest movement, killing thousands of Syrians in the process, no international actor attempted to pressure Israel into negotiating with Assad. Israeli officials pushed the Obama administration to recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan, but came up short.

Trump’s presidency put multiple goals of Israel’s right-wing government and even the Israeli far-right within grasp. In the first two years in office, the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal; cut U.S. funding to UNRWA, the UN agency in charge of providing relief to Palestinian refugees; softened its criticism of Israeli human rights abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories and at times even defended such abuses; and, most importantly, moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, implicitly recognizing Israel’s annexation of east Jerusalem, which under previous deals negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians, it supposed to be the capital of a Palestinian state. Israeli officials began lobbying the Trump administration to recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan, but were previously unsuccessful, in part due to Russian pushback against recognition. (Russia has been providing military and diplomatic cover in support of the Assad regime)