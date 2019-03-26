Beginning with Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette) and Gypsy’s (Joey King) arrival in Springfield, Missouri, The Act tells a story of manipulation and claustrophobia. Having been left homeless by Hurricane Katrina, they now settle into a Candyland pink house built for them by Habitat for Humanity. Dee Dee would also use the story of the hurricane to perpetuate her fraud, claiming that Gypsy’s medical records had been lost in the floods. In Arquette’s performance, Dee Dee is a masterful and resourceful storyteller, who can repurpose any scrap of personal history for her own ends.

When the local press arrives to interview Dee Dee, it’s clear something is amiss. During the interview, Dee Dee, dominates the conversation and is quick to speak for her daughter. And when the reporter asks Gypsy if she is excited to make new friends, a telling squeeze from her mother’s hand—they are always holding hands—communicates to Gypsy her expectation: We have a script; stick to it. “Well, my mom is already my best friend,” Gypsy pipes up, sweetly, but with the practiced cadence of performance. King is especially adept at insinuating her character’s low simmering uneasiness, whether due to her mother’s pressure or the baffling experience of existing in her carefully-managed body. She remembers her mother once giving her a miniature house as a present, and promising her they would one day live in a house like that. With this pink house, now they do.

Yet Gypsy is not happy, something The Act reveals almost immediately. Dean has said she was most interested in depicting “that girl getting up at night and what she does in the dark.” And in fact, these are the scenes most crucial—and most heartbreaking—to the show, as we see a young woman struggling under the most deranged and oppressive circumstances. Puberty baffles Gypsy, because she has never been told to expect or to accept these intimate evolutions. She has been ordered to trust her mother when it comes to her health and her body.

When certain urges and questions arise, Dee Dee unceremoniously waves them away, emphasizing on Gypsy’s “eighteenth birthday”—by now she is actually in her twenties—that she will never be like other girls her age, but will instead remain her mother’s “little baby.” The first time we see Gypsy use a computer, she sneaks a few moments on her mother’s laptop while she is outside. Running a search for “best friends,” her lonely eyes tarry on stock photos of comely young women bathed in sunlight, taking selfies, laughing, and embracing: cheesy stuff, if you’re acquainted with the realities of companionship, but Gypsy is not. These photos, for her, belong to a fairy tale, a story that undermines the one Dee Dee has always told—that her mother is “already” her best friend, and, as such, other relationships are superfluous. She then googles “boyfriend kiss,” which yields more stock photos and signals to us that Gypsy’s sexuality is burgeoning, despite her mother’s attempts to squash it.

Dee Dee takes palpable, maniacal solace in her daughter’s shattered will, relishing her crises as opportunities to perform a fantasy of motherhood.

At one point, Dee Dee covers the windows with translucent contact paper, to conceal the goings-on of the house. Her mistake is to think the threat to the life she has constructed will come from outside. What she can’t prevent is her daughter’s desire to pull away from her, especially as she recognizes the extent to which Dee Dee has lied about her supposedly frail health. Gypsy’s teeth, long neglected, and rotting, are eventually removed at Dee Dee’s instruction—this is convenient, since age can be discerned through dental markings—and Gypsy, who only realizes what is happening just before she is put under anesthesia, is left bruised, gummy, and utterly dispirited. As she sobs quietly in the bath, her bowed head shaven—also at her mother’s insistence—Dee Dee takes palpable, maniacal solace in her daughter’s shattered will, relishing her crises as opportunities to perform a fantasy of motherhood.