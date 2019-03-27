When the Trump administration, in late February, decided to block Hoda Muthana’s return to the United States, many saw it as an unfair and questionably legal denial of citizenship: Muthana, who traveled to Syria in 2014 to join the Islamic State, was born in the United States and previously possessed a U.S. passport. But in the midst of the furor over the particulars of the case, the announcement also signaled a growing recognition that women in violent extremist movements are not merely naïve “jihadi brides.” It’s one of a string of incidents in recent months that suggest the U.S. may finally be ready to address a longstanding blindspot when it comes to gender and security.

U.S. policymakers have long overlooked women’s involvement in terrorism—and, relatedly, have rarely enlisted their participation in efforts to combat radicalization. Earlier this month on International Women’s Day, six members of the U.S. House of Representatives—Lois Frankel (D-FL), Steve Chabot (R-OH), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Bill Keating (D-MA), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA)—introduced a bill that would require U.S. counterterrorism policy to address the roles that women play as “victims, perpetrators, and preventers” of terrorism. Specifically, it would authorize assistance to women-focused civil society organizations working to counter violent extremism, require State and Defense Department officials to train for incorporating women in counterterrorism initiatives, and require the State Department to double the number of female security officials from around the world receiving U.S. counterterrorism training. It could go further still.

When counterterrorism efforts overlook women, terrorist groups can use gender roles to their advantage. Around the world, women represent just 15 percent of police forces; in South Asia, women serve as less than 2 percent of Pakistan’s police and less than 7 percent of Bangladesh’s. The dearth of female officers has been readily exploited by female extremists throughout history, from Algeria in the 1950s, when female National Liberation Front fighters posed as young women out for a day of shopping to evade checkpoints and attack a strategic target, to a paramilitary member in Turkey who disguised a bomb as a late-term pregnancy in an attack on Turkish military officers in 1996. Female fighters can conceal suicide devices knowing that there is a good chance they will not encounter a female security official and therefore will not be searched. Eleven percent of all suicide attacks in 2017 were conducted by female militants—and closer to half in Nigeria, where using female attackers has become the Islamist group Boko Haram’s calling card.

Women can play other roles in radicalization and support as well. Women have provided the Islamic State a strategic advantage since its start, acting as recruiters, and fundraisers. Most recently, women have also served in military roles as a loss of territory prompted the group to shift from its strict enforcement of a gender hierarchy. In Europe, women constituted 26 percent of those arrested on terrorism charges in 2016, up from 18 percent the previous year. And while the Islamic State has lost its territorial stronghold, a study of over 40,000 ISIS-affiliates warned that women are well-placed to continue to advance the group’s ideology. Despite these figures, law enforcement across Europe and the United States tend to view women as casualties, resulting in fewer arrests for terrorism-related crimes and shorter-than-average sentences.