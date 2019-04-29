How the U.S. Became a Haven for War Criminals

Prosecutors in the U.S. and human rights groups in Liberia have celebrated the case as a victory. But the nature of the charges—immigration fraud rather than rape, murder, child-soldier conscription, or other war crimes; and nearly three decades after the offenses rather than one or two years—have also highlighted the U.S. government’s inadequate legal tools in cases like these, allowing human rights violators to live freely in the U.S. for years, even decades. Between under-resourced departments for identifying and tracking perpetrators, and the absence of robust laws permitting prosecutors to charge individuals with human rights abuses committed abroad, the United States has become, ironically, one of the more attractive locations for fleeing war criminals, who, depending on their offense, may only face prosecution on a technicality of having lied on their immigration forms—a so-called Al Capone prosecution—or deportation, rather than a prison sentence.

The United States has become, ironically, one of the more attractive locations for fleeing war criminals.

In recent years, efforts to introduce or amend legislation that would make it easier to prosecute or remove war criminals for their original crimes have become politically divisive, caught between a Republican Party wary of international human rights law, and a Democratic Party that’s grown increasingly receptive to calls to abolish the agency largely responsible for investigating and prosecuting such cases: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Woewiyu, born in Liberia in 1946, traveled from the U.S. to Liberia and neighboring countries leading up to and during the Liberian Civil War of 1989-1997. In 1997, he became a minister in President Charles Taylor’s government. All the while, he maintained a quiet life in the U.S., where, in 1972, he’d become a permanent resident, eventually settling in the Philadelphia area amid upwards of 15,000 Liberians who fled their war-torn country in the 1990s. “Frequently, it is the case that you have alleged perpetrators walking among or living within some proximity to the people of the communities whom they victimized,” said Nelson Thayer, Assistant U.S. Attorney who prosecuted the case against Woewiyu with co-counsel, Linwood C. Wright.