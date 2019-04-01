The Green New Deal Should Include Reparations

These principles are still central to the environmental justice movement today, and so it may seem surprising that the Green New Deal doesn’t explicitly echo them. But it’s not surprising to environmental justice activists, who have long struggled to be heard by the largely white leadership of the mainstream environmental movement and by the Democratic Party in general. “White progressives all of a sudden are very bold when it comes to Medicare for All, Fight for 15,” Rogers-Wright told me, “but when you start talking about reparations, it’s the quickest way to watch a white progressive turn into a pragmatist.”

Polls show that only around a quarter of Americans support reparations, but there’s a caveat: Reparations are often characterized as a cash payment to African Americans as compensation for the ripple effects of slavery. But environmental reparations are quite different, said Catherine Millas Kaiman, an attorney and the co-founder of Environmental Justice Clinic at University of Miami. “They’re about working hand in hand with communities that have experienced environmental injustice because they’ve been segregated and disenfranchised, acknowledging that injustice, and figuring out unique solutions,” she said.

In a 2016 article for the Seattle University Law Review, Kaiman argues for “community-based reparations,” which are developed by, and individualized for, each community (as opposed to a single template for the entire country). Such localization is necessary, she argues, because the type of harm can vary significantly by community. In West Grove, Miami, for example, generations of black families have suffered from cancer and other ailments after a waste incinerator was built next to the segregated community in 1925. But the Arizona-based Navajo Nation’s cancer levels are more widespread, and associated with high uranium levels in their water due to mining companies blasting their land from 1944 to 1986.