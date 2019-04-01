The Answer to Ukraine’s Problems Is...a Comedian?

Almost two decades ago, contemplating Arnold Schwarzenegger’s run to become governor of California, political scientist Darrell M. West wrote about why celebrities are often able to “leapfrog” established career politicians. They’re able to attract greater media attention—being better in front of the camera—and raise more funds while, above all, also being perceived as standing outside the usual political class. “In an era of extensive citizen cynicism about conventional politicians,” West wrote, “voters often see celebrities as white knights from outside the political process who are too rich to be bought and thereby deserving of trust from the electorate.”

It’s a description that could apply now, a continent away, to the Zelenskiy phenomenon in Ukraine. “I think many voters see Zelenskiy as more genuine and honest than ‘normal’ politicians,” Nina Jankowicz, a Global Fellow at the Wilson Center, told me. Zelenskiy voters she’s talked to across Ukraine “see him as someone who’s not beholden to the powers that be, not beholden to the oligarchs, and that he’s a better choice than anyone else.” With his comedic and critical focus on the current political system, Zelenskiy is also less like a Martin Sheen on The West Wing or a Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, said Jankowicz, and more like a Jon Stewart or Stephen Colbert-type personality.

But like many celebrity politicians before him, Zelenskiy has been criticized for being blank slate on policy—a serious concern in one of Europe’s poorest countries, and the only one on the continent with a war on its territory. Journalists attempting to cover the campaign have repeatedly been confronted by its complete lack of platform. “I spoke to many jubilant Zelensky campaign folks as results came in last night,” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Christopher Miller wrote on Twitter, “[and] nobody had details about his plans for Ukraine.”