The Enduring Power of Neoconservatism

Against that backdrop, three U.S. Department of Defense officials—Paul Wolfowitz, Scooter Libby, and Zalmay Khalilzad—drafted the “Defense Planning Guidance” in 1992. In the innocuously titled paper, they jotted down some big ideas and grand designs. “Our first objective,” they wrote, “is to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival.” With this “dominant consideration” in mind, American leaders would work to “prevent any hostile power from dominating [any] region”—including, for instance, Western Europe and Southwest Asia—“whose resources would, under consolidated control, be sufficient to generate global power.” Someone leaked the draft to The New York Times. Leaders on the right and left blasted the authors for what they saw as an imperialistic and impossible vision. Redoing their draft with closer supervision from U.S. Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney, the authors adopted a subdued style but stayed true on substance.

In the quarter-century after that controversy, however, leaders in successive American administrations essentially adopted that vision—despite differences in strategy, policy, temperament, style, rhetoric, tactics, or campaign promises. By force, diplomacy, restrictive measures, or some combination thereof, they’ve worked to prevent conceivable collections of regional, rogue, authoritarian, and non-state challengers—to say nothing of revisionist, potentially great powers like Russia or China—from replicating the extraordinary totalitarian threat of the bygone bipolar era. American leaders have more or less defined threats as challenges to their preferred position for the United States, that preferred position being American dominance within a certain order. Simultaneously, they’ve cast U.S. decline—relative, or absolute—or the order’s decay as dangerous. Building “new world order,” pushing for “democratic enlargement,” seeking treaty alliance “expansion,” driving the development of a world market, and speaking of their “indispensable nation,” leaders embracing this vision have engaged in at least six significant military campaigns in the 1990s: Somalia, Haiti, Bosnia, Kosovo, and Iraq (twice). Under the Bush administration in the mid-2000s, American leaders set their sights on an “axis of evil,” forged “coalitions of the willing,” and supported revolutions in places that other powers saw—rightly, wrongly—as their backyards. After that, even while “leading from behind” and “pivoting” under the Democratic leadership of Barack Obama, the U.S. intervened in Libya and cobbled together a “coalition to counter” the self-styled Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. None of these states or societies, and none of the vicious actors arrayed within them, threatened America’s survival—although groups like Al-Qaeda did undermine American security and interests. American leaders saw in all of these situations, however, challenges to the existing international order.

American leaders over the past three decades may not have crafted strategies or pursued policies as extreme as some neocons—the most bellicose of whom make a “Munich” out of every molehill—would have liked. But they have worked to promote American dominance—and the dominance of American ideals intimately intertwined with a largely U.S.-led world order—much more than they would have without the neoconservative impulse and associated attitudes.