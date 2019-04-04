When the Cool Uncle Becomes the Creepy Uncle

This is when the idea that Biden might be creepy first took hold. “What are we going to do about Creepy Uncle Joe Biden?” asked The Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, though she answered the question with fictional humor. Conservatives took it more seriously, though perhaps with partisan motivations. “Not sure why a creep like @VP is not shunned by civil society,” tweeted Republican strategist Stuart Stevens. “He was extremely attentive. Particularly to underage girls,” The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway wrote after the Coons incident. “And, well, it’s not that big of a deal, I guess, but it got kind of creepy.”

And yet, the adjective didn’t quite stick. Democrats certainly had their own partisan reasons for wanting Biden to remain cool rather than creepy, and conservatives might say that the so-called “liberal media” did too. But this was also before #MeToo, which truly does put a new perspective on Biden’s behavior. There is a difference in degree between his actions and that of most other men who have been publicly accused, but Biden’s behavior, which some have explained away as the ingrained habit of an old-fashioned but fundamentally well-meaning man, clearly crosses a line. Women should not have to accept unwanted touching as normal. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently advised of men, “Join the straight-arm club…. Just pretend you have a cold and I have a cold.” On Wednesday, even Biden acknowledged the inappropriateness of his behavior and vowed to change going forward.

But there’s more going on here that’s specific to Biden, rather than simply resulting from a cultural shift. And I think the clue here is found in the “creepy uncle” label. In my book Creepiness, I argued that our experience of creepiness reflects our perception of a desire that is enigmatic or out of place. The burning question we have for a creepy person is, “What are you getting out of this?” The classic example of the man who compulsively hits on women who are obviously not interested in him is helpful here. He must be able to recognize that his methods are ineffective, yet he persists. There must be something that he is getting out of the very act of asking women out. But it’s unclear what it would be. Does he somehow “get off” on the very rejection itself?

But why should creepiness be so often associated with uncles? It’s widespread enough to be a common trope on TV, where the uncle usually has an apparent (though ambiguous) sexual interest in his nieces and nephews. The creepy uncle is a little too forthcoming with the uninvited back rub, a little too complimentary of the new bathing suit, a little too interested in your new boyfriend or girlfriend. This trope reflects the tragic reality that uncles do sometimes abuse their younger relatives. But the vast majority of child abuse—80 percent of all cases—is perpetrated by a parent, versus just 6 percent for all other relatives combined. Some other factor, specific to uncles, must be at work.

It helps to contrast the creepy uncle with the more common trope of the cool uncle, which reflects the fact that an uncle is in a kind of “sweet spot” from the perspective of their nieces and nephews. The cool uncle is an adult—with adult privileges and authority—but unlike most adults, he is obligated to be interested in you and attentive to your needs. Yet crucially, he is not a parent. Hence, he can offer a lot of things that parents can’t or won’t, ranging from honest advice to R-rated movies. The cool uncle has just enough adulthood and just enough authority, but not too much. And this means he represents a safe space for interacting with the adult world without the fear of parental discipline or judgment.