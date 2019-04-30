I Bride, I Mother, I Pierce Through the Casket

In the underbelly I’ve rot for forest

I’ve rocks for waste—& when I venture

past the terracotta pots for homes squatting

on their little plots their aches, past brick

& schools where my living fish

are learning to sing the blanks, our erasure

from the history books—where neighborhoods fade

at the desert’s edge I stumble into the dumping

ground, the burial yard of our domestic

detritus, our cultural junk:

love-or-violence-stained mattresses

disemboweled & springs

like broken limbs stabbing through, the hulls

of busted washing scrubbing

fucking machines & every

carcass of steel, condoms seeping

their waxy milk into the dirt, mountains bodied

of babydolls with missing eyes & empty

casings of bullet shells &

plastic bags like pregnant bellies, innards

the buzzards have pulled clean—