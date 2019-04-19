Living Off the Grid and Safe From Hurricanes in Puerto Rico

Reynolds has devoted his life to sustainable architecture. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati in the late 1960s, he bought land near Taos, New Mexico, and started building the first of these homes. Today, the Greater World Community spans 650 acres and 70 homes, making it one of the largest off-grid subdivisions in the world. It’s also a sought-after Airbnb destination, popular with millennial Instagrammers drawn to take photos of the otherworldly buildings—with their domed and turreted pueblo facades—set atop northern New Mexico’s Martian landscape.

With Maria, Reynolds saw an opportunity to serve a different audience: the people struggling to survive the effects of climate change in the tropics. Used to building in the dry air of New Mexico, his team set about adjusting the design for the wet, hot climate of the Caribbean. The result was a series of small, domed buildings that look like they were imported from Tatooine, the desert planet in Star Wars. A circular cutout in the center of the roof lets heat escape and keeps moisture out during Puerto Rico’s humid days. Even when temperatures drop, the huts remain a consistent temperature because of all the garbage and dirt stuffed, for insulation, in the narrow gap between two walls. (The inner wall is made of tires packed with dirt and covered in plaster; the outer of cement and glass bottles scavenged from Puerto Rico’s overflowing landfills.)

For buildings made of what’s essentially trash, they’re remarkably complex and resilient, built to withstand even the deadliest hurricane. High winds can pass around the circular walls and over the domed roofs without causing damage. Even if the next storm knocks out the electric grid, which is all but certain (the federal government spent $3.8 billion to patch it after Maria, but it remains fragile), the huts would still have water, which is collected in cisterns and filtered through a sophisticated recycling system that feeds a garden and flushes toilets. Solar panels would provide electricity. “We can be independent,” Noemi told me. “It’s not fair to completely blame the government.... We need to point the finger at ourselves.”