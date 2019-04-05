The Green New Deal Fan on Fox News Wasn’t a Random Diner. He’s a Climate Activist.

It was also just a sink or swim moment, and that was what came out of my mouth. And I’m happy with it. But I don’t have any training for this kind of stuff and I don’t have any particular expertise, but I was really inspired by David Wallace-Wells’s book on climate change that came out earlier this year.

Is that why you joined the Sunrise Movement? Like, is climate change just something you’ve read about and decided to be concerned about? Or is there anything personal in your life that has made you more concerned about climate change than perhaps the average person?

“When I was 14 months old, my house flooded in Illinois. My mom was pregnant with my little brother, and she had to take me and climb up on the roof to get away from the water and sewage.”

There’s something I’ve connected with in the last year that I hadn’t connected with before. When I was 14 months old, my house flooded in Illinois. My mom was pregnant with my little brother, and she had to take me and climb up on the roof to get away from the water and sewage. After that, we were in a hotel for a little while, and eventually we moved away to Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a story that’s always been in my family and it’s one of my earliest memories.