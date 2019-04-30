So what if I’m not loved.

How dumb to be the moon.

The Earth isn’t even the center of the solar system.

I am sick of their whispering.

I had my own crying corner as a boy.

I still have it.

The Asian man has been emasculated?

That’s true if men are just masks for sex.

That’s true if you think a neutered dog is no longer a dog.

I don’t want to be a dog at all.

I don’t want to be a “man.”

My greatest fear is being cheated on.

Being a man means mangos.

Manta rays. Caiman. Snowmen.

Mandatory attendance. Amen.

I want to be loved. Amen.

I just don’t know by who. Amen.