So what if I’m not loved.
How dumb to be the moon.
The Earth isn’t even the center of the solar system.
I am sick of their whispering.
I had my own crying corner as a boy.
I still have it.
The Asian man has been emasculated?
That’s true if men are just masks for sex.
That’s true if you think a neutered dog is no longer a dog.
I don’t want to be a dog at all.
I don’t want to be a “man.”
My greatest fear is being cheated on.
Being a man means mangos.
Manta rays. Caiman. Snowmen.
Mandatory attendance. Amen.
I want to be loved. Amen.
I just don’t know by who. Amen.