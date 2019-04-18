Selling the Green New Deal With Optimism, Not Fear

For this reason, people must feel they belong to the public in whose name these actions are undertaken. When citizens are part of the conversation and not mere spectators—when they feel their voices are heard, even in small ways—they’re more apt to become part of the solution. In a context of rising inequality, where the forces of capital quietly but relentlessly privatize gain and socialize pain, a focus on the common good is usefully disruptive.

Arendt imagined that once people have a taste of political freedom, they want more of it. She believed we have a chance to “think what we are doing” so long as genuine dialogue is the currency of politics. In practice, such dialogue requires being open to the diverse ways people perform citizenship. How we speak from our relative positions of power in a structurally unequal society may differ; the efforts of some may not conform to rational models of discourse. Such diversity must be turned into a strength for the GND. Only then can the program learn from the mistakes of Emmanuel Macron, say, and other green technocrats, and begin to cultivate a healthy discourse. There is profound hope in this sort of politics, which can’t be scripted by insulated experts who just want more of the same.

Environmental issues have a distinctive capacity to transcend ordinary political divides. When asked, most citizens say they want clean air, water, a stable climate, and a halt to widespread species extinction. The GND is a generative discourse with the potential to overcome political tribalism. As such, it should be open to creative forms of participation and inclusion focused on the common good.

Environmental advocates have long relied on tropes of catastrophe and dark futures to inspire action—often for good reason and to good effect. (For a thoroughgoing exploration of such tropes, see Meehan Crist’s review of two books about climate change.) But perhaps we should employ more optimistic or inspiring rhetorical strategies. If people are respected as equitable contributors in the civic endeavor of shaping climate justice, they will be far more likely to join the project.

Green politics has a productively radical edge, but we often forget that a business-as-usual approach is itself extreme in the face of the threat of climate change. Doing nothing is the most destructively radical path we can take. The 2018 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, for instance, detailed how a seemingly small shift in increasing global temperatures from 1.5 to 2 degrees accelerates heat events, flooding, poverty, and migration, and jump-started popular debate on climate-change mitigation as a result. If we take no action, we’re headed for a global spike in temperatures far above 2 degrees. That alone should force us to think radically about promoting a GND—and make us active participants in its implementation.