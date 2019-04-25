The False Promise of the “Yoga Voter”

After the election of Donald Trump, Kirsten Gillibrand told Refinery29 she recovered with “lots of yoga and Pilates.” On CNN, Clinton demonstrated nadi shodhana, a yogic alternate nostril breathing technique. Tulsi Gabbard, for her part, is fond of describing her conversion to Hinduism as a teenager. Her parents, who homeschooled her in Hawaii, exposed her to a multitude of religions; she chose Hinduism, which, she says, has brought her “wisdom and spiritual solace.” Cory Booker has taught yoga to high schoolers in Newark and tweeted “Namaste” to his followers. Marianne Williamson is running for president herself, promising to “harness dignity, decency, and love for political purposes.” In interviews, Beto O’Rourke quotes New Age ideas, with such koans as “your will is the subconscious author of your life.” And Representative Tim Ryan—a Democrat from Ohio’s steel valley who has written two books on mindfulness (he runs the House’s “Quiet Time Caucus,” teaching meditation techniques derived from Buddhism to his fellow public servants)—has also launched a presidential bid. He’s “not some soft yoga guy,” he hastens to tell interviewers (he played football in high school), but he says he’ll win with “the yoga vote.” Mindfulness, he believes, has the “potential to help transform core institutions in America—school, hospitals, the military, and social services.”

The “yoga vote” is merely the new name for an old political trope: the college-educated white woman. Studies show that 72 percent of America’s 36 million regular yoga practitioners are women. Most are white, with the disposable income to spend around $15 on a yoga class three times a week. Democrats have been courting such women since the 1990s. (Bill Clinton built his campaign strategy around winning over white suburban moms.) They’re still important in Democratic politics. Just two years ago, they forcefully marched on Washington to protest the election of an alleged sexual predator to the highest office in the land.

If Democrats want to reach such women, yoga makes sense. Yoga culture is, for the most part, progressive but not leftist, compassionate but not revolutionary. It’s a good match for someone who might live in Austin, Texas; Boulder, Colorado; or San Francisco, California, cities that pride themselves on their progressivism, but where affluent liberals—the kind that buy Goop products, shop for organic produce, practice mindfulness and a light version of spirituality—hold more conservative stances on taxes and government spending.