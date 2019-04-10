Alex Berenson and the Last Anti-Cannabis Crusade

With so many people already using cannabis, it’s odd that we’re not seeing a significant “red tide” of pot-induced slaughter.

The science on cannabis has found correlations and associations between cannabis use and psychotic episodes. But the direction of causation remains an open question. With so many people already using cannabis, it’s odd that we’re not seeing a significant “red tide” of pot-induced slaughter. Unless, of course, you avidly watch Berenson’s feed, which has become a repository for bizarre homicides, such as a Pennsylvania mother who “killed her three-year-old in a psychotic rage” and “a married 33-year-old software engineer with no criminal history who inexplicably went on a shooting rampage.” It is a living, breathing gore file. Berenson’s Twitter feed exposes the statistical sleight of hand that runs throughout his book. The anomalies and inexplicable occurrences at the very tail end of the bell curve are framed in such a way as to be occurring right in the center, where tens of millions of users reside. Berenson does not offer any count of just how many of these 50 million consumers might be wreaking violent mayhem while high.

It’s possible, in addition, that people suffering from hallucinations and mental torment reach for substances like cannabis to assuage their symptoms. In a 2016 peer-reviewed analysis of the literature, Hart and his colleague Charles Ksir wrote, “The evidence leads us to conclude that both early use and heavy use of cannabis are more likely in individuals with a vulnerability to psychosis.” According to the National Academies report, “The relationship between cannabis use and cannabis use disorder, and psychoses may be multidirectional and complex.” And in response to Berenson’s New York Times book excerpt, Cooper tweeted, “We did NOT conclude that cannabis causes schizophrenia.”

Berenson responds incredulously to such criticisms, and dismisses the people mounting them as “advocates” bought out by Big Pot. When, for example, an academic challenged Berenson for wrongly using statistics to document a correlation between pot use and violent behavior, Berenson tweeted a two-word rejoinder: “cute graphs.” When he was asked to comment for this article, he tweeted a screenshot of my email and mocked me for asking an “all-time stupid question.” In an email response (which he also screenshot and tweeted), he said his book had galvanized people who have concerns about marijuana and have been “gaslit” by Hollywood and the elite media.