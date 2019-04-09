The New Republic Hires Veteran Editor Chris Lehmann

New York, NY—(April 8, 2019)—The New Republic announced Chris Lehmann as its full-time editor effective immediately, following his role as a consulting editorial director at the publication. Lehmann is known for his long-form political and cultural thought pieces, and has extensive experience in both traditional and digital journalism.

“Chris is an accomplished writer and editor in many forms, from book author to columnist to hard-hitting journalist,” said Win McCormack, The New Republic’s owner, chairman, and editor in chief. “His knowledge of the political and cultural landscape is invaluable, and we welcome his leadership and well-rounded experience as The New Republic continues to expand its coverage.”

Lehmann most recently was editor in chief of The Baffler, and author of the former “Jaundiced Eyeball” and “The Blessed and the Brightest” columns. He will remain editor at large at The Baffler. He’s previously held roles at Newsday, New York magazine, The Washington Post, Congressional Quarterly, and Yahoo! News, and published the books Rich People Things: Real-Life Secrets of the Predator Class and The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity and the Unmaking of the American Dream.

“The New Republic is both the nation’s best-known outlet for liberal political journalism and a premier source of thought-provoking cultural commentary,” Lehmann said. “This role will allow me to develop ideas and stories that will appeal to the magazine’s longtime subscriber base while also attracting new readers keen to engage the urgent set of issues facing the country in singularly troubled times.”