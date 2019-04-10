The Growing Obsession With Linking Iran to Terrorism

Since 9/11, however, Iran’s attacks on Western targets have dwindled while the violence of non-state anti-Iranian terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and ISIS has gone global. Read the NCTC reports of the last 20 years, and you will see Iranian/Shiite terrorism is not even a category in U.S. counterterrorism reporting. By any objective measure, it is a much smaller threat to Americans and the world than either Sunni terrorism or white nationalist terrorism.

Looking for specifics, I emailed a couple of experts and asked for their take on the State Department claim. Which Americans were killed by Iran? When?

Bruce Riedel, a former CIA station chief, replied by email, “The best case is in Iraq after 2003 when IRGC supported Iraqis [who] killed US troops.” Bruce Hoffman, counterterrorism expert at Georgetown University, told me via email that the State Department was probably referring “to the intense fighting in Sadr City in Baghdad in 2008 between IRGC and U.S. military forces.”

If so, however, that wouldn’t exactly qualify as terrorism. In Sadr City, the IRGC forces attacked uniformed U.S. military forces that had invaded Iraq on a false pretense—hardly the same as blowing up a civilian airliner or shooting up a rock concert.

Hoffman also emphasized that the IRGC was involved in terror attacks against Americans in the 20th century, which is both indisputably true and a long time ago.

“The IRGC had a role in training Hezbollah and providing logistical assistance for the US embassy bombings in Beirut in 1983 and 1984 and the US Marine barracks at Beirut International Airport also in 1983,” Hoffman wrote. “They were also likely involved in the kidnappings, torture and deaths of CIA Station Chief William Buckley in 1985, of USMC Col William Higgins in 1989.”

Bombing an embassy—even one that housed a hostile CIA station—is clearly an act of terrorism. But the 241 U.S. Marines killed by a car bomber were sent to Lebanon in support of the brutal 1982 Israeli invasion. After the Marine barracks bombing, President Ronald Reagan quickly withdrew the U.S. forces, knowing full well he had not sent American boys on a peacekeeping mission. He had sent them into a war zone on the side of the Israeli invaders. The Marines were victims of war, not terrorism.

The last terror attack on Americans, plausibly linked to Iran or its proxies, was the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia that killed 19 U.S. Air Force personnel. That happened 22 years ago.

In 2001, Iran cooperated fully with the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan that sought to rout Al Qaeda from their mountain redoubt. The Iranians wanted to take down Osama bin Laden (and his anti-Shiite ideology) too. When Al Qaeda leader Mahfouz Ibn El Waleed fled to Iran late that year, according to reporting later published by The Atlantic, Iranian officials reached out to the U.S., proposing that Iran collect Al Qaeda operatives crossing its borders and transfer them to U.S. custody “in exchange for normalizing relations.”

The Bush White House declined, instead denouncing Iran as part of the “axis of evil” in his 2002 State of the Union. So Iran later let the suspected terrorists leave the country. If the Great Satan didn’t want them, why should the Iranians care?

The Iranian actions that could arguably fit a broad definition of terrorism are the taking of hostages, like Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian. These legalized kidnappings and ensuing torture are a gross violation of human rights. They have also, however, taken place on Iranian soil—making them not all that different from actions undertaken by repressive regimes in Turkey, China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, or North Korea, with whom President Trump seems intent on pursuing détente.

None of this is to excuse various actions of the Iranian government. In its treatment of some of its own people—environmentalists, women who throw off the hijab, independent bloggers—the Iranian government has a terrible record, and the IRGC is part of its repressive apparatus.

But what history tells us about Iranian terrorism is this:

Iranian forces and the IRGC will engage in violent attacks on American uniformed personnel when the U.S. (or Israeli) troops invade its neighbors. When threatened with American or Zionist attacks, the Iranians are likely to target U.S. military and intelligence personnel and not to care about the inevitable civilian casualties.

If Iran is not provoked by invasion of neighboring lands, the IRGC does not attack Americans. At least, that is the record of the last twenty years. And that is likely part of the reason why CIA and Pentagon officials reportedly opposed Trump’s decision on Monday: The U.S. has nothing to gain by antagonizing a state that in recent history has only attacked American targets when antagonized.

Research for this story was contributed by Daniel Ortiz.