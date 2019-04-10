The Making of an Anti-Semitic Myth

Bills of exchange were complex instruments for moving and exchanging money via paper slips rather than sacks of minted coin. While they were not really a form of paper money, they were paper transactions that allowed bankers to move money, often internationally, using only promissory notes.



In the late 1300s and 1400s, bankers, such as Cosimo de’ Medici, who used bills of exchange and understood the general ebb and flow of the exchange rate, could make regular returns of 2 to 16 percent, with small losses now and then, but mostly, staggering fortunes. This meant that many rightfully saw the bill of exchange as a means of taking bank deposits—the pope placed his money with the Medici—and investing it for returns, or interest, which was usurious and illegal according to canon law. To get around the law, Italian bankers renamed the interest paid to their depositors discrezioni, or discretions, not made contractually, but as gifts, and thus not usury.

Trivellato explains that not only did this hat trick appear dishonest (which it was—the discrezione was interest), but that the bills themselves were covered with hard-to-decipher terms and conditions. The average person could not understand the coded financial language of the bill, making it seem both sinful and mysterious. Although bills of exchange were not proper currency, backed by a prince or a state power, merchants guaranteed their value and used them to make transactions without metal currency, which, in the minds of people only familiar with minted coins as money, also made the bill seem like a sleight-of-hand. Merchants could be seen writing the values of the bills as promissory notes in their account books.

To invest such great sums and to have the privilege to make such returns on them, even skirting canon law, was a practice deemed too lucrative and important to accord to non-Christians.

All the while, rural and noble Europe, already suspicious and disdainful of the merchant class, frowned upon the mysterious credit mechanics of bills of exchange. It was not in Italy, but in seventeenth-century France, as Trivellato shows, that the legend of the Jew as the inventor of the bill of exchange emerged in a long-forgotten, but once influential book of the merchant arts: Jean Cleirac’s 1647 handbook Usages and Customs of the Sea. The violent French Wars of Religion that pitted Catholics against Protestants in the last decades of the sixteenth century laid waste to much of France’s urban commercial culture and threatened to destroy the ancient kingdom. Thus, in an attempt to boost commercial activity, the French monarchy decided to invite Dutch “Portuguese merchants” to the port city of Bordeaux. The arrival of these New Christian, or crypto-Jews, who had fled Iberia after the Inquisition and their official expulsion in 1536, was considered contrary to Christian dominance; these “false Christian” traders from another land were seen as shady financiers, whose money came from overseas, and who, by their very ambiguous foreign nature, came to be associated with the untrustworthy and unholy bills of exchange.



Cleirac’s handbook on seafaring trade covered the rules, regulations, paperwork, customs, ports of call, and currencies necessary to be a successful trader. It focused on the complexities of marine insurance and bills of exchange. And with no historical grounding, it claims that Jews, “these abominable uncircumcised” who had been “banned from France” in the twelfth century “because of their wrongdoings and inexecrable crimes,” had created bills of exchange and marine insurance to hide their perfidious dealings. He claimed that only after the expulsion of the Jews did Italian merchants take over this vile finance that put “Christianity through great troubles and tumult.” Trivellato meticulously shows that there was and is no historic basis for Cleirac’s claim other than the local prejudices and beliefs of seventeenth-century Bordeaux. The new “manifest usurers” threatened the established order and the faith in the Bordelais Christian merchants. Now, outsiders could believe that any one of them could be a hidden, “predatory” Jew.