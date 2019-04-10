Why the Religious Right Is Terrified of Pete Buttigieg

Evangelicals have heard plenty of criticism—some of it from within the movement—about their transactional Trumpism. They’ve built up their arsenal of defenses on that score. But Pence is different; he’s one of them. They leapt to his defense almost as if they were defending themselves. Which, in essence, they were.

The most popular anti-Buttigieg meme this week was summed up in a tweet by social-media entrepreneur Charlie Kirk:

The honorable and amazing Mike Pence on Mayor Pete in 2015:



“I hold Mayor Buttigieg in the highest personal regard. I see him as a dedicated public servant and a patriot "



Why is Mayor Pete fabricating a controversy where there isn’t one?



🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 9, 2019

This was accurate, as far as it went. Pence did say those nice things about Buttigieg in June 2015, when he was asked about the mayor’s coming-out article. As Buttigieg himself has noted, Pence has never publicly said a bad word about him. This became, over the last few days, irrefutable evidence that Buttigieg was simply inventing a quarrel with the saintly veep for cheap political gain. “The only basis for Pete Buttigieg’s false claim that Mike Pence hates him and his husband is Buttigieg’s own prejudice against traditional and evangelical Christians,” another Pence-defender tweeted.

The fact that Pence championed one of the most notorious anti-gay laws in recent history, Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, didn’t merit a mention amid the right-wing firestorm. Nor did his long history of cheering on anti-gay laws and rulings, nor his apparent support for “reparative therapy,” a cruel and discredited form of church-sanctioned psychological torture pretending to be a “cure” for homosexuality that’s now been banned in several states.

Buttigieg was taking square aim at the religious right’s most cherished rationale for its anti-gay bigotry—the old canard of “loving the sinner but hating the sin.”

It was the dishonestly named “religious freedom” law—which Pence had signed in March 2015—that helped spur Buttigieg to come out publicly three months later. And Pence’s praise of Buttigieg came after his own popularity had tanked in the wake of the roundly unpopular legislation, which was making his re-election campaign for governor in 2016 an uphill climb. Pence was scrambling to save his political skin, until Trump tapped him as his running mate and delivered him from Indiana. No gay person, by then, could consider him anything but a dangerous and determined enemy of their very humanity.

By refusing to let Pence off the hook, Buttigieg was taking square aim at the religious right’s most cherished rationale for its anti-gay bigotry—the old canard of “loving the sinner but hating the sin.” Growing up among conservative Christians myself, I heard it constantly: “I love you as a child of God, and part of my love is telling you that you’re eternally damned if you don’t suppress your desires.” Pence is the poster boy for this insidious brand of hate masquerading as love, and the smiling face he put on for Buttigieg exemplified it.

“I guess he knew damn well not to go there with me,” Buttigieg told me last fall. “He was perfectly pleasant to my face. Always polite. But it’s what you do, particularly in a position of power, that actually speaks to who you are. And we all know what he did, and what he quite clearly wants to do beyond that.”

Buttigieg’s message on Sunday stung so much because it wasn’t just aimed at Pence but, by extension, at all the smiling Christians who want nothing more than to strip basic rights away from the objects of their public politesse. While the religious right has by and large abandoned the old ugly rhetoric about gays being pedophilic, disease-carrying moral monsters, the agenda hasn’t changed. And Buttigieg was using his own newfound power to deliver a bracing message: Sorry, folks, you’re not fooling me. In fact, you’re not fooling anybody but yourselves.

Clearly, that hit home. And the reaction was fiercer, I think, because Buttigieg’s political prominence itself represents a mortal threat to the intolerant excesses of conservative Christianity. Every advancement in LGBTQ rights has involved stripping away, one by one, prejudices rooted in right-wing religious tradition. Gay men weren’t proper men, real men like God meant to make them—until they began to fight bravely for their rights, alongside other queer folk, in the 1960s and ’70s. Gay people were nothing but sexually depraved creatures of lust, the preachers preached, until the AIDS crisis of the 1980s demonstrated the irrefutable depths of their humanity. Even so, gays were hostile to family values, incapable of real love. They would destroy marriage. They could not be trusted with children. Not until they won the right to prove, at long last, that the opposite was true.

A gay and devoutly Christian president would represent one more great stripping-away of the dehumanizing myths so long, and so successfully, propagated by the religious right: In this case, the notion that the gays (much like the communists, the atheists, the feminists, the blacks—name your pariahs) want to “take over,” with the ultimate aim of destroying traditionalist Christianity and all its fine values.

When Buttigieg made it emphatically clear, on Sunday in Washington, that he was not going to make nice—that he would use his newly powerful platform to call out the bigotry behind the religious right’s “love”—he sent a bone-chilling message to all the Erick Ericksons out there. The very basis of their faith, after all, is fear: fear of God, fear of sin, fear of difference. By liberating himself from his own fears—both personal and political—Buttigieg has evolved into a dangerous figure for the champions of American intolerance as he prepares to formally announce his candidacy this coming Sunday. He’s demonstrating a level of blessed assurance that his detractors are showing they lack. His strength is laying bare their weakness. Of course they’re furious—and scared.