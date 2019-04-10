In Defense of the Blurry Black Hole Photo

Think about it: A group of mostly hairless primates, stranded on a rock circling a nuclear spark, used radio waves to photograph an invisible sun-eater so far away that a person would have to travel for 55 million years at the speed of light to reach it. It’s hard to not feel a frisson of awe at the scale of the feat. This context is vital to fully appreciating the image itself, in the same way that the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling is even more impressive when you know that Michelangelo spent three years of his adult life bent over backwards to paint it.

Maybe the modern era has deadened our capacity for awe. A not insignificant share of the news now revolves around horrifying imagery distributed across the planet at dizzying speed. Silicon Valley built social media platforms that prioritized relentless engagement over ethical consumption; they’ve struggled to rein them in ever since. The white nationalist who slaughtered 50 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand mosques last month livestreamed the attack as he carried it out, saluting a popular YouTube personality before opening fire. Tech companies struggled to take down footage as it spread through Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, and other sites like a virus.

This phenomenon is all too familiar as a journalist. I’ve watched more videos of fatal police shootings and random terrorist attacks than I can count over the past five years. At times, I looped them over and over again to make sure I got the quotations and the sequence of events correct for my articles. Once, when researching the history of botched executions, I stumbled across a photograph in court records taken after one of Florida’s last uses of the electric chair. I won’t describe the contents here, but I could do so in great detail—perhaps for the rest of my life. At times, it feels like one has to make a conscious decision not to let blood and fire be the only thing that provokes an emotional response.

Our ancestors had it easier, at least in some ways. They may have lacked radio telescopes to peer across millions of light-years at far-flung galaxies. But they did not need them to grasp their place in the cosmos. They could simply look up at night. Stretching out above them were countless stars wheeling overheard, with comets and meteors flashing across the inky canvass, all riven by a great white galactic belt that spanned the night sky. In 1888, Vincent van Gogh sent his brother Theo a sketch of what would become his famous painting of the starlit Rhone. Painting Arles at daytime, he wrote in an accompanying letter, “doesn’t stop me having a tremendous need for—shall I say the word—for religion, so I go outside at night to paint the stars.”

Van Gogh would find it much harder to commune with the universe today. Light pollution now prevents at least 80 percent of North America’s inhabitants from seeing the Milky Way at night. The effect is particularly bad for wildlife: Researchers blame the perpetual glow of city lights for sending confused migratory birds into tall buildings, killing as many as one billion of them each year. For humans, the omnipresence of artificial light can disrupt sleep cycles and harm one’s health. The existential impact is harder to measure. When large swaths of urbanized humanity look up at the night sky, all they see is a washed-out void and the occasional airplane.

