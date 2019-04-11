India’s Futile War on Open Defecation

Mass construction of toilets is a handy metric, progress being measured, implicitly, by access instead of use. What it doesn’t address is behavioral change, and behavioral change is a particularly tricky proposition for the Bharatiya Janata Party. A Hindu nationalist party, its populist appeal is largely constructed on the idea that India is a Hindu nation and that everyone in it is culturally Hindu regardless of their actual beliefs. This premise has in turn led them to institute widespread changes which give Hinduism pride of place in state matters and sidelines religious minorities like Christians and Muslims. But Hinduism also involves the caste system. And the caste system plays no small role when it comes to open defecation.

Traditionally, Hinduism has four main caste groups: Brahmins at the top, followed by Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras. The lowest ranked group is not included in the four-level hierarchy, and they are simply called Dalits or untouchables. This last group is essentially constructed “outside” of society: Contact with them, eating anything that they cook or using things that they touch, is believed to lead to impurity or loss of caste. Like all other discriminatory hierarchies, this one keeps adherents in line by frightening them with the loss of privilege and identity if they show sympathies for those born lower than them. Higher castes previously avoided all relations with Dalits, even requiring them to wear a pot under their chins to prevent their spit from falling to the ground and contaminating it.

In the post-colonial era, a sense of contamination lingers around the menial tasks Dalits were once associated with. Higher caste Hindus often cannot fathom cleaning up excrement from a pit toilet, associating it with “untouchable” work. The natural consequence of this is a continuing habit of open defecation—where individuals never have to confront the task of removing the excrement and hence becoming tainted or impure. Dalits themselves have moved away from cleaning up India’s excrement. The result is a country regularly producing excrement without a means to get rid of what it produced.