Millionaire’s Hothouse

Once up on the forest rocks, we could see nothing but bare, depressing trees and cold brown water pooling in the earth—he had misunderstood our question. Signs on the trees asked things like, “Why is this tree tagged and numbered?” For an answer, you must download an app or visit a website. Other signs were more helpful, explaining that “evidence that a frozen sheet of ice at least 1,000 feet thick once covered the New York region is all around you.” The rocks scattered between the trees are known as glacial striae (flat) and glacial erratic (knobbly), remainders of the last ice sheet that “began to melt back from the New York City region about 14,000 years ago, leaving behind a thin layer of clays, sands, pebbles, and small boulders.”

I was keen to get to the orchid show and its Singaporean supertrees, but Annelise was busy searching for a “frame” that would make the bare forest into a picture-postcard. I had to admit the woods were beautiful: cold, fresh, luscious. A vision came to me of New York City—every skyscraper, every bus, every bit of this simulation of Singaporean botany in a glasshouse—encased in a thousand feet of ice. Perhaps this hot and frantic city, which is poised to get only hotter and more frantic, will look back on its icebound days with fondness.

The double lines of benches along the entrance promenade to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory are all dedicated to the memory of people who loved the garden. One plaque, for Edward F. and Mary McDermott of Richmond Hill, Queens, reads, “Mary, Mary, quite contrary, how does your garden grow? With daffodils, tulips, and peonies neat, and anything else the squirrels don’t eat.” As we pushed the glass doors of the conservatory open, the cold air became as hot and humid as our earth’s future. As we explained our project to the garden staff (who very kindly bent the rules to allow our tripod in, much to the wrath of some camera-mad visitors), one of them suggested that we make a horror movie called Attack of the Plants, about flowers so beautiful that they make people pass out. It was an intriguing concept: a botanical leisure experience heightened to such sublime levels of magnificence that the consequences are fatal.