U.S. Charges Julian Assange With ... Well, What Exactly?

As paired down as they are, there are still some issues with the allegations. Right off the bat, the indictment defines the alleged conspiracy between Assange and Manning in uncomfortably broad strokes. It asserts that it was “part of the conspiracy” for Assange to “encourage Manning to provide information and records,” for them to “[take] measures to conceal Manning as the source of the disclosure of classified records,” for them to use a secret online chat service to “collaborate on the acquisition and dissemination of the classified records,” and for them to “[use] a special folder on a cloud drop box of WikiLeaks to transmit classified information.”

All of that might sound pretty nefarious when laid out in a federal grand-jury indictment. But most of what’s described amounts to fairly routine communications between journalists and their sources, especially when reporting on national-security matters. Using apps like Signal to stay in contact with sources is a staple of reporting today. Major news outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post routinely call attention to their digital drop-boxes for potential sources. Under this framework, it’s possible that top reporters who did ground-breaking work on the Russia investigation over the past two years could have faced charges for it.

What separates Assange’s actions from those of most journalists, at least in the indictment, is his alleged involvement in cracking a government password. Journalists can publish stolen and leaked documents if it’s in the public interest; they can’t break into houses and government buildings themselves to obtain them. But even the evidence laid out to support that allegation is underwhelming. The “overt acts” to support the charge are that Manning “provided Assange with part of a password” stored on military computers, and that Assange “requested more information” from her about because he had “no luck so far.” The government doesn’t assert that Assange actually helped crack the password in the indictment, or that he provided Manning with anything to do it herself.

As for whether Assange encouraged Manning to commit a crime, even that claim seems dubious, based on what’s in the indictment. After Manning gave him a cache of files about the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, she told Assange that “after this upload, that’s all I’ve really have got left.” According to the indictment, Assange replied that “curious eyes never run dry.” The Justice Department cited this exchange as evidence that Assange was “actively encouraging Manning to provide more information.” Assange’s elliptical remark certainly didn’t try to dissuade Manning, but without more context, it doesn’t seem to rise to the level of active encouragement.

It’s possible, of course, that the government has more damning evidence than what it laid out Thursday. Federal prosecutors could charge Assange with other criminal acts once he’s been handed over by the British government. Manning herself has spent the last month in jail over her refusal to testify before a federal grand jury in relation to Assange’s case, suggesting that federal investigators aren’t quite finished building a case against the Australian activist. But considering the greater ramifications for American journalism this case could carry, press-freedom advocates hoped prosecutors would set a higher bar.