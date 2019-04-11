U.S. Charges Julian Assange With ... Well, What Exactly?

Press freedom advocates have long feared that Assange would face charges under the Espionage Act. Manning served seven years in prison after her court-martial under the act. Federal prosecutors also filed charges against Edward Snowden, who leaked an even larger trove on U.S. government surveillance operations in 2013. No such charges appear on Assange’s indictment, though they could be added later on. An Espionage Act conviction could result in a decades-long prison sentence for Assange instead of the maximum of five years that he currently faces.

Instead, Assange is charged with a single count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The indictment alleges that he helped Manning, an Army intelligence analyst at the time, crack a password on one of the Department of Defense’s classified computer networks in the spring of 2010. Around that time, Manning downloaded tens of thousands of files about U.S. military activities in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as a vast archive of State Department diplomatic cables. Federal prosecutors focused on the period between when Manning allegedly provided the Defense Department files to Assange and when she obtained the cables a few weeks later.

As paired down as they are, there are still some issues with the allegations. Right off the bat, the indictment defines the alleged conspiracy between Assange and Manning in uncomfortably broad strokes. It asserts that it was “part of the conspiracy” for Assange to “encourage Manning to provide information and records,” for them to “[take] measures to conceal Manning as the source of the disclosure of classified records,” for them to use a secret online chat service to “collaborate on the acquisition and dissemination of the classified records,” and for them to “[use] a special folder on a cloud drop box of WikiLeaks to transmit classified information.”