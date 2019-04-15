Game of Thrones: It’s All Happening

Ryu: The scene had all the makings of the world’s most logistically challenged ménage à trois, yes. Well let’s talk a little about that civilizational threat. It has traditionally been cast as an allegory of climate change, but I think you’ve hit on something with the World War II comparison, which instead suggests a kind of mutually assured destruction. There are, after all, dragons/nukes on both sides of this conflict. And then there is Cersei Lannister down in King’s Landing, who seems intent on undermining the human side in its war against the White Walkers.

Alex: One of the things I find strangest about the show as it races toward the endgame is that Jon Snow is seemingly the only person taking the White Walker threat really seriously. His one-note response to literally everything—I LOOKED INTO THE NIGHT KING’S EYES—has become a kind of in-joke, but it does get at the fact that, you know, nothing matters if they don’t defeat the threat to the North. While I think that Sansa is the only person left in the show who wields power in a smart way, her bit about not having enough food to feed everyone seemed a bit immaterial. They’re going to have to fight the White Walkers soon—who cares if you have enough grain!

Cersei has decided that the existential catastrophe the White Walkers represent is an opportunity: Let the White Walkers wipe out the Starks and the Targaryens and then she can wipe out the White Walkers. This is obviously foolish—even with the Golden Company she doesn’t stand a chance. There’s almost no one left in King’s Landing. Things have gotten so bad that she’s turned to Euron and Bronn. And there is absolutely no way that Bronn is going to kill Jaime and Tyrion! Not for all the gold in the city.