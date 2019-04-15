Game of Thrones: It’s All Happening

Each Monday, members of The New Republic staff will discuss the latest episode of Game of Thrones, now in its eight and final season. Join Josephine Livingstone, Alex Shephard, and Ryu Spaeth as they contribute their little drop to the ocean of Game of Thrones content, which this week will feature Oedipal revelations, furious scheming, and, of course, dragons.

Ryu: The first episode of every season is usually a dutiful exercise in setting up the show’s myriad pieces before the action really gets underway. And if, like me, you remember little of the last season except the ice dragon and Jon and Dany’s incest sex, then there were several pieces that came as a sight for sore eyes. Gendry! The Hound! (Who’s alive? Oh yeah, he’s alive!) The Starks reunited at last! Though no show in the history of television has killed off so many of its characters, last night’s episode had the feeling of the whole gang getting back together again. It helped that it was largely set in Winterfell, echoing that inaugural episode all those years ago when we met many of these characters for the first time.

However, there were also some major plot developments, as the long-ripening series finally starts to bear its promised fruit. The foremost of these was Sam Tarly revealing to the bastard Jon Snow that he is, in fact, the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, making him the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms—though I’m not sure that shook his world more than the realization that he is also the unwitting lover of his aunt. Which seems as good a place to start as any.

Alex: I was a bit surprised that the whole incest thing didn’t factor in more! Jon seemed to be much more concerned about the fact that Ned Stark was not his father than that he and his girlfriend are related. This makes some sense, given that Jon revered Ned and self-consciously modeled himself after him. For his part, Sam, heartbroken over the death-by-dragon-fire of his father and brother, was focused on Jon’s claim to the Iron Throne—and his now ironclad belief that Daenerys does not deserve it. I’m sure that the fact that Daenerys is Jon’s aunt will come up at some point but ... it just didn’t seem like that big a deal at the moment.