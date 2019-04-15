Rebuilding Notre Dame

Like many people, I have an image in my memory (and Instagram history) of the spire of Notre Dame in perfect Parisian light, in my case a rich, peach-sherbet evening in May. Also like many people, I have an indelible memory of an uncannily beautiful September morning in 2001. The memory returned to me this afternoon when my screen filled with images of a burning spire tilting and collapsing in Paris—Notre Dame’s destruction an eerie visual echo of those two towers in New York.

So I am full of sympathy with the outpouring of meaning-making in its wake: for online observers declaring, as several have, that helplessly watching an eight-centuries-old emblem of civilization burn is the epitome of 2019. I sympathize less with premature speculation about whether the fire might have begun in arson, and if so by whom.

There is sure to be much more of both responses—a rending of garments in this age when dumpster fires seem to spread to civilization itself, and dark warnings about the fate of the West. A cathedral, after all, is built to be a symbol. And catastrophe has always felt symbolic, from whatever historic floods prompted the Biblical story of Noah, to the Lisbon Earthquake of 1755, which called God’s ways into question for philosophers, to Pat Robertson’s odious claim that Haiti’s 2010 earthquake was punishment for a “pact with the devil.” Our minds leap to find meaning in the flames, not least in a time when so much in our politics and public life feels fragile and aflame.

Hannah Arendt wrote in The Human Condition that the meaning of an age comes from the rare and exemplary acts that define it. It is a charismatic idea. But nothing has done more harm in this young millennium than seeing the time in the Arendtian light of its most dramatic acts. Think—as this day has made everyone do—a little longer the terrible spectacles of terror attacks, from the collapsing World Trade Center towers to the metro bombings in Madrid and London to the massacres in Mumbai. These crimes demanded interpretation. Their interpreters christened this the age of terror, and gave the age its mission: a global war on Islamic extremism. Terrible and futile invasions came next. All of this was the crucible for the Islamophobia that is now inflecting reckless speculation about Notre Dame—and powering President Trump’s despicable effort to associate Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with the terrorists of September 11, complete with images of those towers burning and collapsing. Our symbols tend to get away from us.