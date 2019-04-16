The Tale of Genji’s Image-Conscious, Experience-Hungry Courtiers

Genji was written by Murasaki Shikibu, a noblewoman from the powerful Fujiwara family serving in the court of one of the empresses at the time, Empress Shoshi, in Heian-Kyo, now Kyoto. We don’t know her real name. Murasaki is adopted from the name of Genji’s principal love, thought to be a stand-in for the author, and Shikibu is derived from her father’s position. Yet she’s one of the most famous authors, especially female authors, of all time.

Unlike most Heian women, she had a father who made sure she was well-educated; she could read and write Chinese, the language of the government and thus of men. Yet she was an ambivalent participant in court life however closely she managed to observe it. Like many writers, she preferred “living all the time in a poetical world of my own scarcely realizing the existence of other people,” as she wrote in her diary. The inspiration for Genji legendarily came when Shikibu went on a pilgrimage (a popular mode of entertainment for bored noblewomen) to the Temple of Ishiyama and gazed out at the moon over Lake Biwa. Shikibu’s story made her a kind of literary saint; the ink stone supposed to be the one she used in Ishiyama is even on view at the Met like a Christian relic.

“The Safflower” from the mid-17th century “Phantom Genji Scrolls” Lent by The New York Public Library / image courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Throughout the Met exhibition, the author is depicted in large scroll paintings perched above a lap-height desk gazing out into the distance in a timeless depiction of writerly angst, perhaps wondering what Genji would get up to next. Her face is indistinguishable from those of her characters. What marks individuality in the illustrations is the sheer sumptuousness of garments and an apparent lack of mobility—only the most noble, idealized women are marooned by their dozen layers of robes and long black hair spooling out like ribbon on the floor. Style was also a prison. Looking at a refreshingly spare, monochrome ink-line painting of a late Genji chapter from the 13th century, the women appear as static and integrated into the room as the furniture.

The dominant mood of Genji is summarized in the Japanese phrase mono-no-aware—a kind of sigh over the pathos of things in the world, the poignant beauty of total ephemerality as outlined by Buddhist thought. Under the code of mono-no-aware, one must appreciate the cherry blossoms blooming and then falling; the bare branches in winter; and the way the rising moon casts shadows on a nighttime path, the better for a man to make his quiet exit from a woman’s room. Artists usually depict the characters in states of calm contemplation or discussion. This habit of consuming experiences as much as things—observing intricacies of time and space passing by—is millennial and Instagram-like, an impression heightened by the book’s episodic nature. Genji plays koto. He holds a poetry contest. His lover gets murdered by the ghost of his previous lover. His son steals a woman away on a boat. Etc.

Men are always cracking wooden shutters, drawing aside curtains, and peeking through fences to catch glimpses of women, as Genji does on a 17th-century folding screen.

Or maybe the appeal of Genji art is more like Tinder. You can sweep vicariously through the list of romances and choose which suits or represents you best. (In later centuries, courtesans were known to take the names of Genji’s famous love interests as pseudonyms.) At the Met exhibition, the viewer becomes a voyeur of voyeurs, a doubled gaze. Men are always cracking wooden shutters, drawing aside curtains, and peeking through fences to catch glimpses of women, as Genji does on a 17th-century folding screen. The scene is when Genji sees the child Lady Murasaki for the first time and falls immediately in love. The nuns caring for her think it’s kind of weird that he wants to adopt her at such an early age to eventually be one of his wives, but they go with it because Genji can ultimately do no wrong.