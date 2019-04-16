There Is No Profound Meaning to the Notre Dame Fire

Into that psychic void rushed numerous observers and commentators who sought to find a more profound meaning from the blaze, notably by tying it to the social unrest and political discord in France today. It’s human to try to find sweeping answers to seemingly random events. In their search for deeper truths, however, these analysts may have missed a conclusion that is more superficial—yet more significant.

President Emmanuel Macron has spent the last few months struggling to address the Yellow Vest movement, which has led waves of protests and riots against his unpopular economic policies. He had planned to deliver an address to the French people on Monday night to outline his latest response to the turmoil, but as news of the fire broke, he canceled those plans and rushed to the scene, vowing to rebuild the ancient cathedral. The fire “seemed to underscore the challenges heaped before his administration, which has struggled to reconcile the formidable weight of France’s ideals and storied past with the necessity for change to meet the demands of the 21st century,” The New York Times reported in its main story on the blaze.



Michael Kimmelman, the Times’ architecture critic, also saw parallels between the mass sorrow over the cathedral’s fate and public outrage over Macron’s reforms. “Generations that had come to rely on this social safety net, as a matter of national pride and identity, see it going up in smoke,” he wrote. “On Monday, so was the cathedral, which for centuries has enshrined an evolving notion of Frenchness. The symbolism was hard to miss.”