There Is No Profound Meaning to the Notre Dame Fire

Michael Kimmelman, the Times’ architecture critic, also saw parallels between the mass sorrow over the cathedral’s fate and public outrage over Macron’s reforms. “Generations that had come to rely on this social safety net, as a matter of national pride and identity, see it going up in smoke,” he wrote. “On Monday, so was the cathedral, which for centuries has enshrined an evolving notion of Frenchness. The symbolism was hard to miss.”

Others perceived an even deeper malaise. In The Guardian, Gilles Gressani and Mathéo Malik argued that the “catastrophe of Notre Dame represents so perfectly the condition of contemporary Europeans: people condemned to live among wonders, taking them for granted, ignorant of the fact that they may disappear—then suddenly finding themselves in a situation they’d never envisioned.” National Review’s Rich Lowry wrote that the cathedral “stands for so many qualities that we now lack—patience and staying power, the cultivation of beauty, a deep ­religious faith, a cultural confidence and ambition that could create a timeless monument of our civilization.” The Moscow Times quoted Russian commentators who saw the fire as an allegory for European decline.



A great blaze can serve as a blank slate onto which people project their social and cultural anxieties. When Rome burned in 63 A.D., imperial officials responded by persecuting the early Christians for abandoning the city’s polytheistic faith. Londoners blamed the great fire that gutted most of the English capital in 1666 on the Dutch, with whom they were at war, as well as supposed Catholic agents sent by France and Spain to destroy the Protestant metropolis. For centuries, Chinese philosophers viewed natural disasters as a sign that the ruling dynasty may have lost its divine mandate to govern. Elizabeth II’s “annus horribilis,” 1992, was marked by a destructive fire at Windsor Castle (as well as the personal scandals of her children).

The queen’s experience may be the most relevant. If there’s a takeaway from Notre Dame’s partial destruction, it’s profoundly simple: This was the inevitable result of neglect. The French state owns most of the country’s cultural patrimony, including Notre Dame and other major cathedrals. Government officials allocated $2.28 million per year for its maintenance and upkeep, including a small boost in recent years to restore the central spire. This was barely enough to keep the cathedral open and presentable to tourists, let alone the wholesale restoration and modernization that it desperately needed.

In 2017, Time magazine published an in-depth exploration of Notre Dame’s crumbling stonework, which had made parts of the structure almost too dangerous for people to enter. It also captured the lack of energy among civil servants to address the cathedral’s problems. “France has thousands of monuments,” the magazine quoted an unnamed official at the French Ministry of Culture as saying, suggesting that the cathedral was not a high priority. “It will not fall down,” she told the magazine. In a way, she was right. It burned instead.