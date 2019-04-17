Will Rod Rosenstein Regret Defending Bill Barr?

Since then, he’s worked to insulate Barr’s decisions from public criticism by extending his own credibility to him. Rosenstein gave a rare interview last week to The Wall Street Journal to forcefully defend Barr’s handling of the Mueller report. “He’s being as forthcoming as he can, and so this notion that he’s trying to mislead people, I think is just completely bizarre,” he told the newspaper. He also said he had few regrets about his actions as deputy attorney general. “If you put something in writing, put your name on it and be prepared to stand behind it,” he added. “That’s been a theme of my career.”

In his four-page summary of the Mueller report to Congress, Barr wrote that Mueller had left it to the attorney general to “determine whether the conduct described in the report constitutes a crime.” Barr did not make that decision alone, he told lawmakers. Instead, he and Rosenstein jointly concluded “that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.” Many questions remain about why Mueller left that decision up to the attorney general in the first place, as well as why Mueller explicitly wrote that his findings did not “exonerate” Trump. But Rosenstein’s concurrence signals that, at minimum, he found Barr’s decision to be justifiable.

It’s unclear how much of the Mueller report will be made public this week. But the unredacted version won’t stay hidden forever. Eventually someone will leak it to the press, or Congress will obtain it through a subpoena or a whistleblower, or historians will unearth it years from now. When that happens, Americans will be able to deliver a final verdict on how Barr handled the document—and how that reflects on Rosenstein’s own reputation.