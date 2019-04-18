Yes, Collusion

The Trump team “expected it would benefit” from the release of hacked emails. As soon as they became aware that Wikileaks had in its possession stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee, Trump and his associates began “planning a press strategy, a communications campaign, and messaging based on the possible release of Clinton emails by WikiLeaks” to press their advantage. In so doing, the Trump Campaign turned an influence effort from a foreign power into a key strategy for a United States presidential election. Over the course of 2016, moreover, Trumpworld figures repeatedly reached out to people with ties to Russia to inquire about future hacks.

The now infamous Trump Tower meeting of June 9, 2016 between Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya is case in point. That meeting was arranged after Trump Jr. had been told that the Russian government had “offered to provide the Trump Campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia” to aid “Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” There’s no evidence that any information was passed between Veselnitskaya and the Trump officials at that meeting, but its existence points to the Trump campaign’s efforts to gain what it perceived as valuable information from figures with ties to Russia.



Mueller considered bringing charges based on this meeting, specifically “whether this evidence would establish a conspiracy to violate the foreign contributions ban,” given the offer to provide “official documents and information.” But Mueller concluded that he “could not obtain admissible evidence likely to meet the government’s burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these individuals acted ‘willfully,’ i.e. with general knowledge of their conduct.” In other words, Mueller couldn’t prove that Donald Trump Jr. was smart enough to know that what he was doing was illegal. As any lawyer will tell you, however, ignorance of the law is not a defense.



As detailed in today’s released report, these contacts provide a portrait of what we have all agreed to call “collusion,” even if they don’t meet the evidentiary standard of a criminal conspiracy. “Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” the report concludes. Attorney General Barr, in his summary of the report, latched onto the end of that sentence, creating the misleading perception that the Mueller report totally exonerated the Trump campaign on the question of collusion. But, like that sentence, the report, when viewed in its entirety, outlines a long and well-established pattern of contact and cooperation.



It could be argued that a conspiracy was unnecessary, given that all of this was more or less happening out in the open. These emails, clearly meant to benefit Trump, were being pushed out into the world while Trump cheered them on, encouraged their release, and asked for more. In turn, Russia, it appears, was happy to work against Clinton’s candidacy, even without explicit promises from the Trump campaign.

