The Oligarch Battle Behind Ukraine’s Presidential Election

Zelenskiy and incumbent Poroshenko, having come in first and second in the first round of Ukrainian elections on March 31, will now face each other on April 21. Zelenskiy, predicted by soaring poll numbers to be the winner at this point, is a complete newcomer to politics in real life; prior to this, he had only played a high school teacher who accidentally becomes president of Ukraine on television. Poroshenko is the actual president of Ukraine, but suffers from low approval ratings. In the weeks before election day, the pair have traded scripted YouTube videos challenging the other to a debate, while their campaigns have each insinuated their rival has a drugs or drinking problem. The details of their political platforms at this point are almost irrelevant: The winner’s appetite to tackle corruption and power, a number of Ukrainian experts say, is more important than any political ideology they cling to.

Three things define an oligarch, Dmytro Yablonovskyy, the deputy director for the Center for Economic Strategy, a think tank in Kyiv, told me: media ownership, significant business interests, and a substantial political influence. Currently, five of the richest of these in Ukraine, including Kolomoisky and Poroshenko, Yablonovskyy argued in a 2017 report, control a sizable quantity of the country’s institutions and resources—from political parties to TV stations to gas. “The oligarchs are the state,” Yablonovskyy said.

The oligarch network began in the 1990s under former president Leonid Kuchma, and thrived in the post-Soviet breakdown, according to Mikhail Minakov, a senior fellow at the Wilson Center. The way he tells it, clans of oligarchs fought with each other until one won and ran for president—Viktor Yanukovych. In 2004, Ukrainians flooded to the streets in the country’s Orange Revolution, and broke up the oligarch network. But Yanukovych was again able to consolidate power until Ukrainians overthrew him for good in 2014. At that point, there were well-founded reports about “a meeting in Vienna and an agreement of oligarchs, where they decided to come together and support one candidate in Poroshenko,” according to Minakov. When Russian-backed separatists invaded eastern Ukraine and Crimea in 2014, the country’s oligarchs banded together like feudal lords, protecting their country—or their profits, depending on the view. Acting president Oleksandr Turchynov appointed Kolomoisky governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, where Kolomoisky reportedly spent $10 million creating his own private army to fight the Russians. But he clashed with the Ukrainian state as well. Poroshenko, elected that June, fired Kolomoisky, who explained his removal as an imbalance of the oligarch system. “When you have a coalition that consists of two gigantic factions and three tiny ones, you get coalition fights,” Kolomoisky told The Washington Post. “I’m (Poroshenko’s) employee, but I acted as an equal to him. And that was a discomfort.”

The competition among all of the oligarchs intensified as corruption and the war in eastern Ukraine continued. Meanwhile, inside Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance, officials were concerned that Kolomoisky’s prized possession, PrivatBank, was unsustainable. For roughly ten years, PrivatBank had been involved in a “large scale and coordinated fraud,” that centered around its loan department, according to the Ukrainian government. In the scheme, PrivatBank allegedly gave loans to its own shareholders that would be paid off with more loans to the shareholders, and so on—a Jenga tower that grew tall and unstable.



Quietly, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance shared concerns about fraud with PrivatBank officials. By the summer of 2016 Poroshenko was urged to nationalize PrivatBank, according to two former Ukrainian government officials. He stalled for months because of Kolomoisky’s political power, according to one. In December, Poroshenko was ready to sign off on the takeover but there were concerns inside the ministry of finance that Kolomoisky would retaliate: PrivatBank employed 26,000 people, consisted of 30 percent of the banking system and processed 75 percent of payments in Ukraine, a former senior official in the ministry of finance told me. “We didn’t know if Kolomoisky had the red button [to halt the bank’s operations] and would use it just two weeks before the Christmas holidays to shut the country down.”