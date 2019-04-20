Add Trump’s Yemen Veto to Obama’s Spotty War Legacy

Trump’s ability to claim the U.S. is not engaged in hostilities in Yemen is based on an interpretation of “hostilities” taken directly from the Obama administration.

The working theory within the executive branch for what constitutes “hostilities” for purposes of the War Powers Resolution (WPR) was developed in 2011 as NATO bombs were executing a war of regime change in Libya. Because Congress, with a few exceptions, had no interest in claiming responsibility for this intervention with a war declaration or statutory authorization, Obama faced a dilemma: Would he have to end U.S. airstrikes after the sixtieth day, as required by the WPR?

Two administration lawyers—humanitarian interventionist and human rights icon Harold Koh in the State Department and his White House counterpart, Bob Bauer—quickly crafted a legal rationale that allowed Obama to bypass the WPR predicament. The Libya war did not rise to the level of hostilities, they concluded, because the risk of escalation, the exposure of U.S. forces, the military means used to execute the mission, and the mission itself were all limited by design. By placing U.S. airstrikes outside the realm of hostilities as envisioned by the WPR, Koh argued that Obama did not need Congressional authorization to repeatedly bomb the infrastructure of a foreign government.

Not everyone agreed. Jeh Johnson, general counsel of the Defense Department, argued that the Obama administration “would have a stronger argument that it was complying with the statute if its military activity receded to a purely supporting role, like refueling allied warplanes and providing intelligence,” New York Times journalist Charlie Savage later reported in his book Power Wars. But even his dissent, arguably, has helped lay the groundwork for today’s understanding of a president’s power to use force without Congressional approval. For while Johnson’s argument ultimately lost out to Koh’s, the scenario he laid out for avoiding the appearance of engaging in “hostilities,” interestingly enough, is precisely the one currently playing out in Yemen. Even Johnson’s more expansive reading of the term “hostilities,” in contrast to Koh’s extraordinarily narrow one, did not include the type of support the U.S. provides to Saudi Arabia and its cobelligerents.

Accordingly, when Obama began supporting the Saudi-led war in Yemen in March 2015, he did not file a report to Congress within 48 hours, as would be required by the WPR, precisely because he did not believe U.S. forces were engaged in hostilities. In its December 2016 report on the legal and policy frameworks guiding the use of force, the Obama administration did not refer to its participation in the Saudi-led war in Yemen as “hostilities,” saying instead that “U.S. forces are not taking direct military action in Yemen in this Saudi-led effort.”