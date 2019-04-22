In Praise of Bill Weld, a Decent Republican

Weld is a particular kind of Boston patrician, cut from the same cloth as the Saltonstalls, Peabodys, and Lodges who used to run local politics as a kind of white-gloved trust. Though his family line runs as deeply as any through the rocky New England soil, boasting generations of shipping magnates and Civil War heroes, he carries some meritocratic credentials as well. Not content merely to accept the family slot at Harvard, he went on to read economics at Oxford and graduate cum laude from Harvard Law.

His rise began at the Reagan Justice Department, where he served as the assistant attorney general heading the department’s criminal division. That gig tends to launch starry careers in politics and civil service: Future Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh held the job in the 1970s, and none other than Robert Mueller took the helm a few years after Weld. But he didn’t last long. As scandals began to consume Reagan’s second term, Weld joined a high-profile exodus from the agency in protest of then–Attorney General Ed Meese. His stance as a whistleblower against official corruption gave him a strong profile to run for governor in Massachusetts, which hadn’t elected a Republican in 20 years.

After Weld won in 1990, voters there wouldn’t elect a Democratic governor again until Deval Patrick in 2006. Weld created a template for both campaigning and governance that would be followed by every savvy Massachusetts Republican thereafter: Paul Cellucci, Mitt Romney, and ludicrously popular current Governor Charlie Baker, who began his career as a wunderkind bureaucrat in Weld’s administration.

Weld managed to run substantially to the left of his Democratic opponent—John Silber, the union-busting president of Boston University who was known mostly for clashing with Howard Zinn and threatening to cut mothers off of welfare—and he won a massive reelection victory after breaking the hearts of conservatives who expected him to cut spending. Nearly three decades later, his tenure is mostly remembered as a time of balanced budgets and bipartisan education reforms that have made Massachusetts schools the envy of the nation.

But that turned out to be the zenith of Weld’s political career. Ahead of the 1996 presidential election, conservative pundits like William Safire shot him come-hither glances—only to worry that he was pro-choice and “soft on gays.” Weld opted for a lateral move instead, contesting John Kerry’s Senate seat that year, but he didn’t have the stomach for cutthroat politics. When, in a last-chance gambit to rally conservatives, Weld demanded that Kerry explain his opposition to the death penalty to the mother of a murdered police officer, the senator masterfully shot back with a reference to his own time in Vietnam.