The philosophy runs thus: Diversity of opinion informs the reader from multiple angles, allowing the reader to form her own opinion. It’s a familiar and simple idea, because we are all trained as children to understand democracy in these terms. It is central to our notion of personal freedom and our identities as enfranchised voters. We think of truth the way that capitalism conceives of the consumer’s best interest: Ultimately, in the so-called marketplace of ideas and opinions, the most convincing arguments will win out or augment one another, to the benefit of everyone.

So when “social justice warriors” come along to “shut down debate,” they appear to be acting in un-democratic, even tyrannical, ways. (Roiphe once compared me to a secret policeman, for example, implying that I root out and shame conservative wrongthink.) But those hungriest for debate have produced a very empty sort of paradigm. Is there any value, really, in the opinion of Bret Easton Ellis? Surely not—and yet he has been profiled in many major publications, sometimes even favorably. It is telling that critics of the social justice movement are obsessed with free speech and debate: It is the one inviolable principle they can fall back on when argument on the actual issues fails.

Earlier this month, Singal published another piece in The Atlantic, this time taking a metacritical view of “erisology”: the study of disagreement, invented by a Swedish blogger named John Nerst. Singal was drawn to Nerst by his desire to foster productive conversations, he wrote, finding particular delight in erisology’s concept of decoupling, meaning the practice of blocking context (social, intellectual) from an argument and instead focusing on the bare rational bones of the conflict. Here, Singal thought, might be a way forward for online discourse.



This is Nerst’s summary of the difference between people who are able to decouple easily, and those who are less able:

To a low-decoupler, high-decouplers’ ability to fence off any threatening implications looks like a lack of empathy for those threatened, while to a high-decoupler the low-decouplers insistence that this isn’t possible looks like naked bias and an inability to think straight.

In his willingness to argue about trans issues from a supposedly more rational remove, Singal is a high-decoupler; in responding in an emotional, visceral way, his critics are low-decouplers. Singal’s take on the decoupling concept was, naturally, enthusiastic (as was a piece in Quillette, the much-derided hotbed of conservative ideas). He wrote: “Nerst and a nascent movement of other commentators online believe that the dynamics of today’s debates—especially the misunderstandings and bad-faith arguments that lead to the online flame wars—deserve to be studied on their own terms.”

Misunderstandings, bad faith: These are the very phenomena I am also trying to address. In the very notion of “decoupling,” however, lies a beautiful articulation of a basic difference in our respective theories of knowledge. In his assertion that rhetoric, context, and history can be stripped away from a conflict, Nerst writes in contradiction of one of the most influential turns in the humanities in the twentieth century.

Michel Foucault’s most luminous idea was that power and knowledge are mutually constituted social phenomena, and that they cannot be disentangled. He lays out this argument in his 1976 book History of Sexuality, but it’s well-expressed in a 1977 interview between Alesandro Fontana, Pasquale Pasquino, and Foucault titled Truth and Power. Foucault contends that truth cannot exist outside of power, or without power: “‘Truth’ is linked in a circular relation with systems of power which produce and sustain it, and to effects of power which it induces and which extend it. A ‘regime’ of truth.” Every society agrees upon what types of discourse “it accepts and makes function as true.” Once something is agreed to be true, then the truth-sayers are accorded higher status; the truth is spread through institutions of learning designed to re-exert the power of the truth and the truth of the institution’s power alike.

Scientists sometimes bristle at Foucault’s observations, because they seem at first blush to compete with certain tenets of the scientific method. But he was not questioning the inherent validity of, say, Newton’s laws of motion. Instead, Foucault said, it’s about truth’s “internal regime of power, and how and why at certain moments that regime undergoes a global modification.” A global modification is just another way to describe a paradigm shift, which all scientists are familiar with.

The great Foucauldian example is that of madness, recategorized as an illness subject to scientific inquiry in the nineteenth century. This recategorization did not, in fact, lead to better living conditions for the mentally ill, or better health: now “sick,” the formerly-known-as-mad were confined to punitive treatment regimes and experimented upon. Was this really an improvement on the earlier European concept of madness, which saw the non-normative thinker as a person in touch with spiritual truths? No. Consider how homosexuality was considered madness, and how women’s experience was pathologized by scientific concepts like hysteria. Consider how power flows decide what is true and what is false; how experiments and laboratories and doctors labored under delusions while believing themselves liberated by enlightenment from the ignorant past.

A relationship between truth and power can be found, for example, in the American notion of citizenry and freedom based on the right to hold conflicting opinions. People like Singal can bang on about free speech and debate endlessly without ever conceding a) that the deck may be stacked in their favor, and b) that certain ideas may be beyond their understanding.

Let’s go back to Singal’s approving quotation of John Nerst:

“Most people really are tired of shouting matches and want more nuance (according to surveys etc.),” he wrote to me, “and I hope we will develop some cultural immunity towards ragebait and hyperzealotry soon. They are quite recent phenomena at this potency, and I’m cautiously optimistic. If and when we get to that future, we might appreciate having tools on hand to make sense of what’s happened and how to get away from it.”

Let’s turn Nerst’s framing around. Could we not see the wild cruelty of nineteenth-century psychiatry as “hyperzealotry,” but one disguised by power, until we “woke”? Where is the “nuance” in the absence of women in the contemporary academic fields of mathematics and analytic philosophy? What is “recent” about the phenomenon of anger? It all starts to fall apart under the slightest pressure. Again, Foucault helps us, with a helpful and unbelabored explanation: History has selectively concealed the experience of reality felt by people without power.

Without wishing to exploit my position within the power/knowledge nexus animating American academia, I have taught this idea to many 18-year-olds, who have never failed to understand it. The exhaustion that comes of teaching something over and over again, only to witness people re-educated by poorly-read journalists, is profound. Exhaustion makes a person angry. Anger makes a person seem like a hyperzealot. You cannot believe that somebody is asking you to go around the same block—the very same block!—yet another time.

Having taken Singal’s proposition for a free debate seriously, let’s end with a question for you, the imagined reader whom we all fret over. Take the following statement, which I’ve made up. Is it nuanced, is it ragebait, is it the fever dream of a snowflake, or is it constructive criticism?

The concept of “de-coupling” as a strategy for producing neutral venues to investigate knowledge is a delusion designed to accommodate the fantasies of thinkers who are too full of themselves to see the gaps in their own learning.

The answer is up to you. It’s a free country.