Are these two different approaches representative of a healthy debate culture? Or is it yet another example of the increasingly decrepit “both sides” ethos that pervades American journalism? Weiss must have seemed the perfect candidate to round out the coverage of Ellis’s book. After a left-leaning journalist humiliated Ellis in The New Yorker, now must come the right-leaning agitator to stake her own claim. This rhythmic handoff between commentariat teams is the underlying dynamic of the opinion section of The New York Times, where Weiss is a staffer, and other major newspapers, as well as magazines like The Atlantic, which published a controversial piece by Singal with the eloquent title “When Children Say They’re Trans.” That article posited that some parents of trans children are “concerned that physical transition is not the solution, at least not for a young person still in the throes of adolescence,” and that these parents are underrepresented in the conversation on gender. Publishing Singal or Weiss or Ellis is often justified by what has traditionally been seen as a self-evident, platonic good: a diversity of opinion.

The philosophy runs thus: Diversity of opinion informs the reader from multiple angles, allowing the reader to form her own opinion. It’s a familiar and simple idea, because we are all trained as children to understand democracy in these terms. It is central to our notion of personal freedom and our identities as enfranchised voters. We think of truth the way that capitalism conceives of the consumer’s best interest: Ultimately, in the so-called marketplace of ideas and opinions, the most convincing arguments will win out or augment one another, to the benefit of everyone.

So when “social justice warriors” come along to “shut down debate,” they appear to be acting in un-democratic, even tyrannical, ways. (Roiphe once compared me to a secret policeman, for example, implying that I root out and shame conservative wrongthink.) But those hungriest for debate have produced a very empty sort of paradigm. Is there any value, really, in the opinion of Bret Easton Ellis? Surely not—and yet he has been profiled in many major publications, sometimes even favorably. It is telling that critics of the social justice movement are obsessed with free speech and debate: It is the one inviolable principle they can fall back on when argument on the actual issues fails.